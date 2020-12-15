Make Science Fun Again with Fevicreate

15 December 2020 13:22 IST

How to Discover the Young Scientist, Creator, Innovator in Your Child

Build Your Own Solar System or Smart City: Learning Science Outside the Classroom

Strap: Does your child get distracted easily while studying? Is science something that makes him frown? It’s time to look beyond books and make learning a fun activity. We tell you how.

By The Hindu

“Observe, brainstorm, research, build and communicate.”

Gitanjali Rao, 15. Scientist, innovator, TIME Magazine’s “Kid of the Year”

It’s 2020 and children are more curious than ever before. We have teenagers joining the pursuit for a cure for the coronavirus and using technology to tackle problems such as contaminated water and cyberbullying. They are ready to take on the world and shape the future but the feat is impossible until we don’t change the way they learn and grow.

Science, for one, is not something that can be mastered from the confines of your school or study, by poring over textbook after textbook. In India, we often fall back on the tried-and-test methods of rote learning but the pitfalls of this form of education for children are hard to miss. Memorisation doesn’t help children to engage with what they are studying and hence this form of learning for kids makes it difficult to hold their attention for too long. Neither does it hone their critical thinking or solution-finding abilities nor does it make them better at social interactions. In fact, it only suppresses their need to explore.

Beyond books

Children, as we all know, are inquisitive, and sadly, we tend to kill this curiosity early on, when we restrict their education to books alone. If we allow them to learn on their own terms and encourage them to ask questions, they will discover the joy of learning. Science is the one subject that lends itself organically to experiments which make you look beyond books and take you out of the classroom. Think about it, would you rather have children rote learn about parts of plants and their functions or let them sow a seed and watch it grow? The same applies to different types of soil or landscapes. Or states of matter. A child is unlikely to forget how ice melts and water freezes when he observes the phenomenon, instead of just retaining word to word of what he sees printed on a page.

The way forward then is to make science exciting and what better place to start than Fevicreate, your go-to website that helps revolutionise learning. It’s filled with ideas that help kids channel their inner innovator. With projects that encourage hands-on learning for children, it sets them on the path of their own little discoveries.

To get started, you could check out ways to teach some complex science topics with easy methods like the making of a periscope .

Mix learning with art

Arts and learning make for a bankable combo. Introducing it in children’s everyday routine is a good way to help them express themselves. It could be something as simple as writing or as adventurous as making a volcano out of home-generated waste or building a model of the solar system.

Fevicreate has a lot to offer , from a sponge painting kit to a DIY box that helps create a photo frame or a globe. These are novel ways to keep the child hooked onto learning.

And that’s not all. There are a range of activities to pick from which encourage parents to spend more time with the children and be alongside them as they embark on the journey of learning and all-round development.

Play time

It can’t be all work and no play. Even as we make education engaging, good old play time cannot be compromised. It helps boost motor, cognitive, social, and emotional skills, all factors that are a key to a balanced growth. Just like a balanced diet, a little bit of everything makes a happy child.

A whole new world

Yet another way to feed a kid’s curiosity is to keep introducing him to something new, making him aware that a whole new world exists beyond the boundaries of his classroom and home. Museums, art galleries, planetariums, factories, botanical gardens, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries, are a must-visit for every child. It’ll make him or her question, think out of the box, and appreciate the wonders of the world. Lessons learnt on these field trips are invaluable -- they can’t be found in classrooms or books.

Falling in love with science with Fevicreate Idea Labs

To keep growing and not stagnate, the mind needs to keep feeling challenged. This is more true of children than adults. These challenges need not be those that leave them overwhelmed but tiny tasks that put their ideas to test. An opportunity that shouldn’t be missed is Fevicreate’s exciting All India Science Contest that might make your child a game changer.

There’s a whole bunch of subjects to choose from. If your child is between five and eight and has an aptitude for sustainable living, he could pick the subject of “reuse and recycling” and if she’s a space enthusiast, her imagination could take off designing a model of Chandrayaan-3.

For nine to 14-year-olds, there’s a chance to find a solution to the impending energy crisis or create smart cities of the future. The world’s your oyster. The only rider is that the project should be eco-friendly and promote sustainable living.

These innovative ideas need to be converted into a 3D model and the entry needs to be submitted along with a picture that features a Fevicol A+ bottle. Simply, isn’t it?

While love for science is the driver, there are also presents in store -- Apple MacBooks and iPads. Hurry then, our little scientists and innovators have until Dec 31 to wow the world.

Science projects are where the seeds of innovation and experimentation are sowed. Space, technology, conservation, recycling are some of subjects children can take a deep-dive into. And while science is just one of the most obvious benefits, there’s a lot for children to pick up in terms of resourcefulness, planning, decision-making, and practicality. A finished project is a milestone of sorts, giving children a sense of independence, a reason to take pride in themselves, and furthering their thirst for knowledge.

It’s a truly wholesome experience.

Parents are always fretting about today’s children getting addicted to gadgets. This is the perfect opportunity to lure them on the path of creativity.

Three cheers to the scientists, creators, and innovators of tomorrow.

How to participate in this science contest?

Each child needs to create a 3D model solution around one of the topics specified for his or her age group

All children must use a Fevicol A+ bottle in the project image submitted for the Science Contest.

Once you are done with the craft project, fill all the details <here>

Schools can also participate in the contest



Topics for the Fevicreate Idealabs Science Contest Series

Children can pick and choose from the array of topics given under their age-appropriate brackets

For 5-8 years old:

Topic 1: Reuse & recycle!

Topic 2: India in space

For 9 to 14 years olds:

Topic 1: Sources of energy

Topic 2: Cities of the future