November 07, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Picture a State where over 1,39,840 ventures were born in the span of a single year, injecting an astonishing ₹8,422 crore into the economy and providing gainful employment to more than 3,00,051 individuals. The ‘Make in Kerala’ initiative, with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, champions domestic production, entrepreneurship and investment opportunities across 22 high-potential sectors, offering 18 incentives. This commitment to growth has significantly improved the Ease of Doing Business ranking and introduced innovative systems such as the K-SWIFT, Kerala Centralised Inspection System and the ‘Meet the Investor’ project. THRIVING INDUSTRIES: Kerala’s robust industrial landscape hosts several thriving ventures. These include Terumo Penpol in the global blood bag market, Dentcare Dental Lab, SFO Technologies in optronics, TTK Healthcare in heart valve prostheses, Synthite Industries in plant-derived products, Vajra Rubber Products in space mission components, Rubfila International in rubber threads, St Mary’s Rubbers in natural rubber exports, AVT Biotech in tissue culture and healthcare major HLL Lifecare.

THRIVING INDUSTRIES

NEW INVESTMENTS

Kerala’s appeal to international investors is evident in recent developments, such as Germany’s dSPACE establishing an R&D centre, Tata Elxsi’s successful presence at Technopark since 1989, Safran Data Systems expanding aerospace and defence testing capabilities, and collaborations like Experion Technologies and TRL Software for road safety solutions. Additionally, IBM is transforming its Kochi-based Software Lab into a central development hub, U.S.-based Vensure is investing ₹1,500 crore, LuLu Group has invested ₹150 crore in a food processing unit, and DP World and the Cochin Port Authority have inked pivotal agreements to enhance the port’s capabilities.

ECOSYSTEMS

Kerala’s thriving business ecosystems span diverse sectors, from aerospace and information technology to renewable energy, creating a dynamic and sustainable landscape for innovation and investment. Says Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve, “Kerala is poised to become a leading hub for knowledge-based industries, leveraging its skilled workforce and with a focus on emerging sectors such as Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality, all while overcoming land constraints.

PRO-INDUSTRY POLICIES

Kerala’s visionary initiatives, including Mission 1000, Kerala Brand, Make in Kerala, ESG Policy, Export Policy and Logistics Policy, aim to transform the State into a self-reliant, sustainable and globally competitive destination, with a focus on elevating enterprises, setting quality standards, fostering ESG investments, boosting exports, and optimising logistics “Kerala is strategically shifting its industrial focus towards smart, sustainable sectors, acknowledging its unique strengths and environmental considerations,” says Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries and NORKA, Kerala. Kerala offers an irresistible combination of exceptional connectivity, robust industrial infrastructure and strong social indicators, making it a highly attractive and well-rounded destination for various economic activities and investments. “Kerala is a vibrant hub of industrial innovation with cutting-edge facilities across 140+ industrial parks, spanning sectors from Food Processing and Hi-tech to Export, Defence and Textiles. The game-changing Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and Industrial Parks such as Medspark, Petrochemical and Rubber are set to revolutionise industries. Supported by 13 Common Facility Centres (CFCs), seamless progress is assured,” says S Harikishore, Managing Director, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. Kerala is not just a destination; it’s an experience of innovation, growth and sustainability. Explore the limitless potential that ‘Make in Kerala’ offers to visionary investors. Together, we can shape the future of industry and prosperity.

