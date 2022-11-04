Major States Perform above National Average in NEET (UG) 2022 Results

Healthcare is one of the largest sectors in India’s economy, in terms of both revenue and employment. India’s healthcare industry has been growing at a Compound Annual growth rate of about 22% since 2016. It is expected to surpass USD 372 billion by 2024. Healthcare can generate over 5,00,000 new jobs per year, as per the estimates of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The Medical Colleges in India grew by 1.3% per year from 1972 to 1980, 1.8% from 1981 to 1990 and 4.43% from 1991 to 2000, and 5.8% from 2001 to 2010. The average annual growth rate stood at 6.68% from 2011 onwards making it the highest in the last five decades.

Candidates are shortlisted based on a National level exam called National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) followed by a counseling session. NEET Counselling 2022 has already started for the states of Gujarat, Odisha, Nagaland, and Tamil Nadu for admission to 85% state quota seats and 100% seats in private medical colleges.

16 states perform above the national average in NEET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET (UG) 2022 results on Sept 7, for admissions to undergraduate medical colleges with 94.2% of applicants appearing for the test. According to the agency, 17,64,571 candidates appeared for the exam such as conducted at 3,570 centres spread across 497 cities in the country and 14 cities out of India, of which 993,069 qualified for the exam.

The NTA data suggest that 16 states and UTs have recorded a higher passing percentage than the national average. 82% of the aspirants in Nagaland were declared qualified, followed by Delhi (75%), Chandigarh (72.6%), Rajasthan (70%), Haryana (68.6%), Punjab (67.6%), Odisha (61%), West Bengal (58.7%), and Uttarakhand (57.6%).

As per NTA data, Andhra Pradesh (61.7%), Karnataka (59%), and Telangana (59.2%) among the southern states also performed above the national average. States and UTs performing below the national average included Tamil Nadu (51.2%), Kerala (55%), Uttar Pradesh (53.5%), Jammu and Kashmir (54.9%), Manipur (54.7%), Tripura ((49.5%), Chhattisgarh (48%), Maharashtra (46.4%), Madhya Pradesh (44.8%) and Assam (51.3%).

NEET was conducted in 13 different languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The maximum number of candidates (14,76,024) opted for English as the medium, followed by Hindi (2,58,827), Gujarati (49,638), and Bengali (42,663).

An increase in the number of Registrations

The number of candidates opting for Tamil as the medium of examination increased to 31,965 from 19,868 this year. The rise in registered numbers for Tamil as a medium is due to an overall increase in the number of registered students. According to the NTA data, 1,42,894 students registered & 1,32,167 appeared from Tamil Nadu this year compared to 1,21,617 & 99,610 last year.

Meanwhile, the range of qualifying marks has dropped compared to last year. The qualifying marks for unreserved categories are set at 715-117 as against 720-138 in 2021. The cut-off for OBC, SC, and ST categories came down from 137-108 in 2021 to 116-93 this year.

The Conundrum

According to StatsofIndia, India has just 6.1 medical seats per 1 lakh population. There are 19.2 applicants for every medical seat in India as per the data of the National Medical Commission.

There are 17.6 lakh applicants for 91,927 MBBS seats in 2022-23 of which 48,212 are in government medical colleges and 43,915 are in private colleges. The demand-supply gap of medical seats is highest in the northeastern states. There are 75 applicants for each MBBS seat in Arunachal Pradesh followed by Meghalaya with 61.2 applicants. Similarly, the numbers are also high in Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir with 36.8 and 30.6 applicants per seat respectively.

NEET (UG) is the biggest entrance exam for admission to various medical courses in the country. Around 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats will be offered in 612 medical and 317 dental colleges. The structural reforms and schemes implemented in medical colleges have increased the number of seats. And with an increase in the public expenditure on healthcare to 2.5% of GDP, more medical colleges would come up across the country increasing medical seats per 1 lakh population, particularly in North & Northeastern states.