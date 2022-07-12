Luminar Technolab for guaranteed IT job with attractive salary.

Enroll in a job-guaranteed course, get a salaried job with a high standard of living... is this your dream? If you are interested in working in the field of information technology then study at Luminar Technolab in Kochi and let your wish come true as soon as possible.

Luminar Technolab.

A Gen 40 software training institute in Kochi, is an institute that most deserves the title of IT finishing school. In our country, there is a small gap between the students who have passed their degree in IT and engineering, and the requirements of the industry in which they have to work. Education and training is provided here to fill that gap that can only be filled by experience. That is the reason why it is called IT finishing school.

Luminar Tech Lab located near Kakkanad Infopark in Kochi is an ISO 9001 - 2015 certified institute. It also has affiliation with National Council for Technology and Training. Its certification is recognized in India and abroad.

Not just computer languages, everything from designing a software to delivering it to the customer is taught here. Many new generation courses like Artificial Intelligence, Blue Data Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Fullstack Development, Python, Automation Testing etc. which can be termed as Generation 4 technology are taught and trained with excellence.

Excellent placement.

Among the institutes that teach such courses in Kochi, Luminal Technology is the center with the best placement management, apart from providing opportunities for interviews in the best IT companies to the students studied here, the students are also given the necessary training to succeed in the interviews with a target of 100 placements. Training is provided in areas such as resume preparation, communication training and mock interviews. This is an institution where more than a thousand placements took place during the lockdown.

Experienced management with over 16 years of experience in the IT industry.

The organization is driven by experienced and skilled people. Real time trainers from the industry are taking the classes as the industry experts are able to train the students as required by the industry. Thus the chances of placement in the best companies also increase.

Anyone who has completed their degree can get admission in these courses. Fees will vary depending on the courses. It is also worth mentioning that affordable fees are charged for the courses here. The duration of all courses except one course is 6 months. One is a 3 month course. Students are given the opportunity to study online and offline. They also get a chance to re-watch the classes they have studied through the mobile app.

Study the course of your choice at Luminar Technolab. At the end of six months, get a job in the best companies with attractive salary.

