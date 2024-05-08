LuLu Fashion Week 2024: A Nationwide Spectacle of Style and Glamour from the house of LuLu Group

LuLu Fashion Week 2024, the highly anticipated fashion extravaganza, is set to unfold at LuLu Mall across India from 8th May.

Get ready to witness the epitome of style and glamour as LuLu Fashion Week 2024, presented by Pepe Jeans and powered by Amukti and Peter England, gears up to sweep through the fashion scene across India. This extravagant event is organised by LuLu Fashion Store, in association with Louis Philippe, CROYDONuk, and Sin Denims, promises to be a dazzling affair with its line-up of runway shows, fashion discussions, and prestigious awards.

Heralded as one of the most significant fashion events in the country, LuLu Fashion Week 2024 will kick-start its journey from the vibrant city of Kochi on May 8th, before making its stylish mark in Bangalore on May 10th, Trivandrum on May 15th, Hyderabad on May 17th, and finally culminating in Lucknow on May 24th. The event’s extensive itinerary ensures that fashion aficionados from various corners of India can partake in the extravaganza.

This year’s edition boasts more than 30 captivating runway shows, featuring the latest collections and trends from top fashion brands. Focussing on latest Spring-Summer collections, LuLu Fashion Week 2024 promises a diverse and inclusive showcase of the ever-evolving world of fashion.

In addition to the breath-taking runway displays, the event will host insightful fashion discussions, providing a platform for industry experts and enthusiasts to engage in meaningful dialogues about the future of fashion. Moreover, fashion awards will be presented to honour outstanding contributions and achievements within the fashion industry, recognizing the talent and innovation driving the sector forward. Lulu Fashion Week also feature a dedicated show for children, showcasing the budding talent and creativity of our younger generation.

One of the hallmarks of LuLu Fashion Week is the presence of numerous celebrities and public figures, who grace the event with their charisma and style, elevating the glamour quotient to unparalleled heights. Their attendance not only adds star power but also underscores the event’s significance in the fashion calendar. As a brand that steadfastly champions inclusiveness, LuLu Fashion Week goes beyond the glitz and glamour with specially curated fashion shows catering to diverse communities. From showcasing the talents of specially-abled individuals to honoring the grace of the elderly in salt and pepper shows, LuLu Fashion Week stands as a beacon of diversity and empowerment in the fashion industry.

This year marks the 9th edition of LuLu Fashion Week, and LuLu Mall Kochi is the epicentre of this sartorial extravaganza once again kick-starting the event. With each passing year, the event continues to set new standards of excellence, cementing its position as a beacon of creativity and innovation in the world of fashion.

LuLu Fashion Week 2024 is not merely a showcase of garments but a celebration of individuality, creativity, and the boundless possibilities of fashion. As the countdown begins, fashion enthusiasts across India eagerly await the spectacle that awaits them at LuLu Malls nationwide.

