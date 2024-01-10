Luggage and backpacks Assembly: modern, smart, and aesthetic solutions for any travel need

January 10, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

Most luggage brands focus on quantity over quality, and thus, the Indian market is full of uncomfortable suitcases, uninspired designs and backpacks, and bags made from poor quality materials. But, fortunately, not all brands adhere to this strategy. For example, the young Indian brand Assembly produces luggage and travel gear created by travelers for travelers - These are well-thought-out products that suit the needs of customers, are stylish and, at the same time, accessibly priced.

How did the creators come up with the concept of the Assembly brand?

Before creating the modern luggage brand, Assembly, its founders, Mohit Garg and Aditya Khanna, had already been working in the field of travel accessories for some time and noticed the many prevalent gaps. The existing luggage in the market did not meet the actual needs and preferences of travelers.

As people who are often on the road themselves, and enjoy travelling, Mohit and Aditya saw that the functionality of suitcases and backpacks could be greatly improved, and hence the overall travel experience. Thus, in 2019, Assembly came into being, a brand of luggage and travel accessories, ideal for business and leisure traveling thanks to a combination of great design, good functionality, and reasonable prices.

Assembly philosophy: travel should be easy and luggage should only add to the ease of travel and not complicate it.

This homegrown company, which prides itself on making its products in India, has grown by 125% in the last financial year (same quarter) and has its plan in place to grow further. There are all the prerequisites for this, because in the next 3-5 years an annual 15% increase in the Indian luggage market is expected, currently estimated at a minimum of Rs 200 billion.

Design and functionality of the brand’s suitcases

The organisation has rethought the classic luggage design, making it minimalist and contamporary, so the brand’s products have a clean and simple aesthetic and are often made in subtle colors. In addition, Assembly has a signature style: the brand is proud of its experience in production and draws inspiration from the precision of assembly lines, which is why repeating line patterns are actively used in the design language of travel accessories. As a result, Assembly suitcases combine timeless design with a modern, and clean aesthetic, which sets them apart from the traditional luggage market.

At the same time, this brand pays special attention to the functionality and every minute detail. Assembly observes and analyzes the most common luggage associated difficulties travelers face and finds a solution to those issues. Thanks to this, the brand’s hard luggage comes with smooth and silent wheels, a stable telescopic trolley, the unbreakable polycarbonate shell, an external laptop compartment, charging on the go and multiple other features that make travel as convenient as possible. And all this at a reasonable price.

Luggage and other interesting products of the company

Assembly is primarily known for its luggage , the star of this product category is the hard luggage StarkPro. In addition to the unbreakable polycarbonate shell, effortlessly smooth wheels, high-quality telescopic trolley, TSA lock, classic design and 8 color options, this model has a convenient external laptop compartment for easy access.

If you want your suitcase to be a constant reminder of vacation, the brand also has a printed series of suitcases with an indestructible polycarbonate body. It includes 4 all time classic prints that do not go out of style. Moreover, each suitcase is accompanied by three convenient packing cubes for clothes, shoes and cosmetics, as well as a dust cover.

If you’re looking for a comfortable backpack that’s guaranteed to protect your laptop while traveling, Assembly has a hardshell Edge laptop backback model. Edge follows the signature assembly line aesthetic and is ergonomically designed from the same unbreakable polycarbonate as a larger luggage, but has a compact size and back padding which makes it breathable and supportive at the same time.

City travelers did not escape the brand’s attention and a stylish collection of Metro Mod travel bags was developed while keeping them in mind. It includes Duffel bags, Laptop Bags, Overnighter bags, and Fanny Packs, which can be used both in travel and in everyday life.

Stylish and comfortable everyday work-travel sets

For those who travel frequently, Assembly also has cost-effective sets of two or three types of luggage in different sizes. At the same time, the range is not limited to sets of several suitcases: among the brand’s special offers are everyday work-travel sets, which include a laptop bag and cabin luggage.

This set of small suitcase and backpack makes any short trips for work or leisure comfortable and hassle-free. It’s the perfect combination of luggage for frequent travel, since the products consist of many thought-out minute details, ranging from the durable shell and ergonomic compartments to the free packing stuff and fastening that allows you to attach the backpack to a trolley suitcase.

Assembly is a modern youth brand that produces smart travel solutions by listening to its audience when it comes to design and functionality. Therefore, in the brand’s product line you will certainly find the most convenient travel accessories matching your aesthetic luggage and complement their individual sense of style.

