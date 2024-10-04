Lufthansa’s Milan Insider- Shares A Guide to Shopping in the Fashion Capital of the World

Think Milan, and images of runway shows, chic boutiques, and effortlessly stylish locals come to mind. As one of the world’s foremost fashion capitals, Milan offers a shopping experience that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with cutting-edge trends. Whether you are in search of high-end luxury or edgy streetwear, Milan caters to every fashion-forward shopper. With this guide, discover insider tips on navigating the city’s renowned fashion districts, shopping like a true Milanese and uncovering hidden gems that can elevate your wardrobe to new heights.

Step into Milan—a city that exudes haute couture and enduring elegance. Through a special partnership with Mindshare, Lufthansa unveils Milan Insider, a one-of-a-kind experience where India’s renowned travel creator, Tanya Khanijow, immerses herself in the heart of Milan’s iconic fashion world.

Inside the Quadrilatero della Moda: The Heart of Milan’s Luxury Fashion

The Quadrilatero della Moda is Milan’s most prestigious fashion district, home to iconic names like Gucci, Prada and Versace. This luxurious shopping haven is bordered by four key streets: Via Montenapoleone, Via della Spiga, Corso Venezia and Via Sant’Andrea.

Stroll through these glamorous avenues where high-end boutiques display their newest collections, enticing fashion lovers to step into a world of opulence. Whether you pick up a statement piece or simply admire the displays, this district captures the essence of Milanese fashion. Don’t forget to take a break at stylish cafes like Caffè Cova, where Milan’s fashion elite sip espresso between shopping sprees.

Insider Tip: Many designers offer exclusive, limited-edition pieces only available at their Milan flagship stores. Make sure to ask about any hidden gems!

Discover Trendy Boutiques and Emerging Designers

While Milan is famous for luxury labels, it’s also a city that nurtures new talent. For those who want to break away from mainstream fashion, you can head to districts like Brera and Porta Venezia. These areas are known for their intimate, independent boutiques that showcase local and emerging designers. Here, you can discover one-of-a-kind garments that tell a story of craftsmanship and creativity.

Boutiques like 10 Corso Como mix art, design and fashion, creating an immersive experience that’s not just about shopping but about inspiration. These unique stores often carry pieces you won’t find elsewhere. For fashion-forward shoppers, this can be a dream come true.

Insider Tip: Keep an eye out for pop-up stores and trunk shows where you can meet designers and score limited-run collections before they hit the mainstream.

Scour Street Fashion and Affordable Finds

You don’t need to splurge to look fashionable in Milan. The city’s streetwear scene is fascinating, especially in neighbourhoods like Navigli and Isola. Emerging fashionistas swear by these districts for their vibrant, youthful energy and affordable fashion that lets you recreate the latest trends on a budget. Vintage stores and second-hand boutiques abound, offering timeless pieces with a modern twist in the lanes of Milan.

Navigli, with its picturesque canals (incidentally, the term ‘naviglio’ is the Italian term for canal), quirky charm and lively nightlife, is home to regular flea markets where you can stumble upon vintage gems. From leather jackets to quirky accessories, there are plenty of unique options that will make your wardrobe sparkle.

Insider Tip: Visit Navigli’s flea markets on the last Sunday of each month for the best selection of vintage finds.

Go Milano with Personalised Styling and the Perfect Milan Look

To truly embrace Milanese fashion, consider working with a local stylist or influencer who knows the city’s fashion landscape inside and out. Influencers like Lucia Peraldo, who know Milan intimately, can guide you through the city, helping you put together an outfit that’s perfectly in tune with Milan’s sophisticated vibe. Whether you’re aiming for sleek and polished or casual-chic, a local expert can take your look to the next level if you study their social media handles! Lucia recently took Indian travel enthusiast and popular influencer Tanya Khanijow on an whirlwind Milan tour, introducing her to the stylish cafes, trendy boutiques and iconic stores. Lucia helped Tanya put together an impeccable Milanese outfit that the influencer proudly showed off on her own social handles.

Take a leaf out of Tanya’s book and by the end of your shopping spree, you will not only have an enviable wardrobe but a style that reflects Milan’s cosmopolitan flair.

Insider Tip: Many luxury stores in Milan offer personalised shopping experiences, where stylists can help curate a wardrobe tailored to your taste. You can book these sessions in advance for a truly exclusive shopping experience.

Where to Find the Best Deals

Fashion in Milan isn’t always about breaking the bank. For bargain hunters, the city offers several opportunities to score high-end fashion at a fraction of the price. You can browse outlet malls like Serravalle Designer Outlet, located just outside the city, which stores discounted items from top luxury brands. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II often has end-of-season sales where you can grab designer pieces at reduced rates.

For the best deals, time your trip during Milan’s winter (January-February) and summer (July-August) sales seasons, when stores slash prices on last season’s collections.

Insider Tip: If you can, make friends with Milan residents and ask for secret sample sales where designers clear out old collections — these events are often under the radar but can offer incredible deals.

The Milan Experience: Fashion, Cafes, Culture

Shopping in Milan isn’t just about the clothes—it’s about immersing yourself in the city’s vibrant fashion culture. Even as you take in the fashion scene, make time to soak in the atmosphere by visiting iconic cafes, art galleries and trendy spots where Milan’s stylish set gather. Enjoy the sunset with a cappuccino at Pasticceria Marchesi, or grab an aperitivo at Bar Basso, a favourite among fashion insiders.

As you explore, pay attention to what the locals are wearing. Milan’s residents have a knack for combining classic pieces with contemporary trends, creating effortlessly chic looks that are as inspiring as they are aspirational.

Your Milan Fashion Adventure Awaits

Whether you are after high-fashion couture or edgy street style, Milan has it all. From its iconic luxury districts to its hidden boutiques and local designer spots, Milan offers a shopping experience that’s to be savoured slowly. Armed with insider tips, get ready to navigate this fashion capital like a pro, curating a wardrobe that’s as stylish as it is quintessentially Milanese.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”