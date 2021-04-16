Lua Is The Easiest Way To Convert Your PDF Documents

Lua online app has gained some serious popularity in recent months, and for good reasons. If you’re looking for an efficient, powerful, and comfortable way to deal with PDF files, using the Lua app available at getlua.com is the answer!

As an efficient PDF converter, the Lua app extracts the element of the original document and adds it into the PDF without the need of changing the layout and the formatting. There are plenty of exciting functions available in Lua, and you can easily see them all as soon as you load the main page such as:

● Excel to PDF

● Word to PDF

Choosing any of these options will make you see a very intuitive little menu, where you’ll have to follow these easy steps:

1. Drag and drop the file(s) you need to get modified.

2. Hit the start option for the conversion, merging, or compression process to start.

3. Wait a few moments for Lua to do its magic.

4. Enjoy the result!

The developers behind the Lua project even promise us that there’s no need to worry about security. The app will automatically delete the files from the servers within 5 minutes after they’ve been uploaded!

Support for multiple devices

The Lua app offers support for pretty much any device that’s able to open a webpage in a browser, whether it’s a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. You can go ahead and play with PDF files as you wish from pretty much anywhere! You may be still using Windows Vista, XP, or maybe you just have an obsolete PC that barely loads web pages with its 1GB of RAM. Even so, the chances are huge that the online Lua app will work perfectly on it! The software even works for other operating systems such as Linux and Mac.

No charge for Lua

What else could make an app easy to use than the user-friendly interface, fast processing speed, and responsiveness? The price, obviously! In a world where pretty much anything costs money, the developers of Lua are willing to show us all that things can be done a lot different. Their app is free to use!

Let’s suppose that you need to convert PDF’s to Word using Lua. You’ve already thought about the right thing, as the app ensures that the document formatting will remain intact. Lua will ensure that the images, alignments, and fonts will look as they’ve already appeared in the PDF. We have to emphasize once again that Lua works extremely fast when it comes to conversions, as you’ll only have to wait a few seconds for the whole thing to finish.

How about those situations when you have a long text in a PDF file, and you wish to quickly transform it into an image to further edit it with Photoshop and post the final result on social media? One of the sure ways of solving this issue is to use the Lua app from getlua.com to quickly transform the text using the ‘PDF to JPG’ or ‘PDF to PNG’ option. You can also do the opposite – if you have an image with an interesting text that you need in the PDF format (for sending it with the copy-paste function, for instance), you can head over to getlua.com and choose the ‘JPG to PNG’ option.

