LPU students receive 8500+ placement offers, the highest salary package of 42 lakhs

22 September 2021 15:38 IST

LPU Students’ gesture to thank the university for placements finds its way into Guinness World Records history

Over 1400 recruiters including leading MNCs like Microsoft, Amazon, Cognizant etc. hired from the University

More than 1000 placement drives happened only during the pandemic

LPU, India’s leading university today announced that its students have received more than 8500 offers during the pandemic. In the engineering discipline, the highest salary package at which LPU students have been selected is Rs. 42 lakh per annum with Microsoft, while the highest package offered in Management stood at Rs. 21 lakh per annum by Trident. Despite COVID and students learning from their homes, the university attracted some of the most coveted recruiters in the country including Microsoft, Amazon, Cognizant, Capgemini, Infosys, Bosch, TCS, Wipro, L&T Technology Services, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Group, Accor Group of Hotels, DXC Technologies Optum, CISCO, Lowe’s India, TiVo Corporation, Infineon, Hitachi, Havells, South Indian Bank, Informatica, Bosch and Siemens Home Appliances Group, and Acko General Insurance. Over 1000 placement events were conducted this year.

LPU has also this year been ranked amongst the top university of both Govt. of India’s NIRF ranking 2021 and in the world most rigorous Times Higher Education global ranking. In the NIRF ranking, LPU ranking amongst thousands of universities in India is ‘62’ and its Engineering, Management, Architecture, Law and Pharmacy programs are rated best in the country and many in the top 25 position in the country. As per Times Higher Education Impact 2021 rankings, LPU is amongst the top 200 universities of the world sharing ranking with the world’s best institutes of USA, Canada, UK and more.

Listen to what students have to say on LPU academics:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVBVGFN7zds

With such great achievements this year, LPU students also did something beautiful for the university. In a bid to celebrate the successful placement season created a new Guinness World Records title where 5656 of them recorded themselves on video saying, “I am thankful to LPU for making us a part of its largest placement network, I am proud to be a Verto.” This is the largest online video album of people saying the same sentence. The record has been officially confirmed and included in the Guinness World Records database. Such a gesture by LPU students clearly shows the connection of the university with its student.

Mr. Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University said, “We are proud that our students have been placed with some of the most renowned MNCs, startups and IT companies, despite the challenges the industry has faced due to COVID. Their innovative effort to thank us while they are at their homes, by creating a World Record has lifted the spirits of the entire management, teaching and placement team.”

It is further to be added that thousands of LPU alumni are already placed with the top companies of the world including Google, Apple, Mercedes, Samsung, Cisco, Intel, Adobe, and other top Silicon Valley companies at a package of INR One Crore and above. The massive demand for high-quality engineering talent has also resulted in hundreds of LPU students bagging seven-figure packages in their first jobs itself with leading product companies like Google, Amazon, PhonePe, Optmyzr, Playsimple Games and Commvault Systems offering top dollars to students who are equipped with the latest digital skills.

Great global and India rankings of LPU, one of the best placement records for any university in India coupled with the infrastructure of global standards has put LPU as the first choice of the students and parent. Students joining the university from across India and from 45+ countries is proof that LPU is surely one of the most successful universities in India and its students hold a bright future.

