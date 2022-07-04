LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022

July 04, 2022 11:28 IST

Additionally, 9585 students have been placed at packages of upto 10 lacs

LPU has always been known for great placements and this year, LPU has created another placement benchmark. A record number of its students have been placed in the dream and super dream packages. In the year 2021,22, not only one of the largest number of students have been placed in top companies but as many as 383 LPU students have been placed at packages of 10-64 lacs per annum. Giants like Google have recruited LPU B. Tech. CSE passout, Hare Krishna at INR 64 Lakh while LPU student of 2022 batch, Arjun received a package of INR 63 lakhs in AI/ML domain. Both of them will be working from the Bangalore office. Similarly, Amazon has selected its students at 46.4 lakh package while niche companies like Paloalto have recruited students at 49.4 lakh package. With these figures in place, LPU’s average placement package would be one of the highest in the country.

Speaking about such incredible packages received by LPU students, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Chancellor LPU said “LPU attracts the best companies for placements of its students as the companies also know that LPU provides its students’ industry-backed education. LPU students are armed with the knowledge of the latest technology in their domain, be it AI or blockchain or IOT or 3D printing or sustainable architecture.” Also, LPU is among the very few universities in the world to have industry-specific labs built into the university ecosystem where industry experts provide the training.”

It is worth noting that there are thousands of other LPU students who are also placed at packages of upto 10 lacs. For 2021, 2022 big companies like Cognizant alone recruited 1410+ students, Capgemini recruited 770+ students, Wipro recruited 450+ students, L & T Technology recruited 550+ students, DXC Technology recruited 250+ students and Highradius recruited 230+ students at differential packages upto 10 lakhs.

A great placement record coupled with a state-of-the-art campus and global opportunities through tie-ups with more than 300+ universities make LPU one hot destination for aspiring students. LPU has students from 28 states and around 50+ countries, which makes LPU a university where students can get real global exposure right within India.

Listen to what students have to say on LPU academics:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVBVGFN7zds&feature=emb_logo

LPU’s illustrious rankings by the world’s most prestigious ranking systems speak for themselves. LPU outshined all other universities in India and is amongst the few Indian universities which are ranked by global ranking systems such as Times Higher Education. The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022 have ranked LPU 74th globally, a feat which even the top central universities cannot boast of.

In the Times Higher Education World University rankings 2022, LPU has emerged 36th amongst the Top Universities of India (both Govt and Private). It has been ranked 2nd in Business & Economics subject, 8th in Clinical & Health subject, 9th in Computer Science subject, and 10th in Engineering and Life Sciences subjects amongst the Top Universities of India.

Admission to LPU for the 2022 intake has already begun. The Admission process is quite competitive and is based on students clearing the university’s entrance test LPUNEST2022 and personal interviews in a few programs. The last date to submit the application form is closing soon. To know more about the exam & admission process, students can visit https://bit.ly/3yiu3L7