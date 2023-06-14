LPU listed among world’s top universities alongside Harvard and Oxford

June 14, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

The World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI)-2023 has recently acknowledged Lovely Professional University (LPU) ahead of the world’s top Harvard & Oxford universities, in one of its global ranking lists. Evaluating participating universities globe in six categories; LPU is ranked 12th; the Ivy League university Harvard 23rd; and, Oxford of the UK 37th in the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ category.

Securing a global band of 101-200, LPU is counted explicitly among various top Ivy League universities in the US, including Harvard, Cornell, Pennsylvania; UK; Germany; Canada; Australia; China; Korea; Sweden.

LPU RANKED 1ST IN INDIA IN THREE CATEGORIES

LPU is also ranked 1st in India in three categories of Ethical Value; Crisis Management; and, Fourth Industrial Revolution, amongst both government and private universities. LPU is also ranked 48th, 46th, and 12th globally in the Top 50 lists, under the same 3 categories, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling proud of the prestigious ranking of the university, Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal shares that the credit goes to all at LPU for capturing this coveted global name and fame. It could be possible due to the untiring efforts of everyone.”

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal also expressed: “This ranking has enthralled us immensely while pulsing that day is soon to be seen when India will once again dominate the education world across the globe.”

Presently, in its fourth year, the WURI 2023 released the global ranking lists at Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida (USA), during the Hanseatic League of Universities Conference organized by the Institute for Policy and Strategy on National Competitiveness (IPSNC).

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has also emerged as a leader in the field of education. It is a distinctive institution which is not less than an IIT in terms of teaching, learning, research, entrepreneurship and leadership. In addition to imparting knowledge & critical thinking, the university enables its students to become architects of the future society. Not just engineering, the university is also known for programmes like MBA, Business Management, Design, Hotel Management, Fashion design, Architecture, Law, and Pharmacy among others. LPU takes pride in its students’ excellent placement record.

On the above lines, a student from Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) class of 2018, Yasir M. has made history by securing a whopping Rs. 3 crore package in a global IT giant. Yasir’s success is not an isolated success, as hundreds of LPU alumni are also working at Rs. 1 crore and above packages in companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Mercedes, and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide. LPU’s placement data has been illustrious since its inception, with over 2000+ top recruiting companies hiring from the university, including those that also recruit from premier institutions like IITs/IIMs/NITs.

https://youtu.be/BQ2y_l5A5YQ

The admission process for LPU’s 2023 intake has already begun, and the last date to submit the application form is closing soon. To know more about the exam and admission process, students can click here.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.