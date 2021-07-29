LPU B.Tech Prog. in Data Science & BlockChain a big hit among students and industry

Lovely Professional University (LPU) is known for its unique approach to education with its emphasis on hands-on learning and industry immersion. Keeping with this belief, the university has introduced three ground-breaking engineering programs. The highlight of these programs is that they have been developed by industry experts, and will be taught in collaboration with them. These engineering programs are in the newly emerging areas like Data Science, Block Chain, and Full Stack Development.

The relevance of these programs can be understood from the fact that as per LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report, Block Chain specialist is the number 1 emerging job in India, while Data Science and Full Stack Developers are ranked 3 and 4 at the global level.

New emerging engineering programs launched by LPU are:

B. Tech (Hons) Computer Science & Engineering - Full Stack Software Development in tie-up with GeeksforGeeks

B. Tech (Hons) Computer Science - Data Science & Data Engineering in tie-up with Trans Org Analytics

B. Tech Hons Computer Science & Engineering - Cyber Security and Blockchain in tie-up with CompTIA

Begin your journey today and click here: https://bit.ly/3r8m3GY

How LPU is planning to deliver these programs differently from the regular B. Tech Program:

Although all LPU B. Tech programs are developed with an ‘industry-first approach’, but for the launch of these new programs, LPU has gone one step ahead and developed these with the industry. Program highlight includes:

Specializations and Industry Certifications:

LPU has integrated industry certification as part of the curriculum. It means that the students undergoing these programs will also study and appear for industry certification. This will make the program more hands-on, as well as help students to be industry-ready even before graduation. Generally, industry professionals with years of experience go for this certification. LPU students of these programs will study and appear for the certification while still being in the university.

Listen to our B.Tech Computer Science student Tanya who got selected in Microsoft at a package of 42 lakhs after completing various courses in AI and ML at LPU.

Focus to help Students get Entrepreneurial Spirit:

Although the university is sure that after graduating from these programs LPU students will get a multi-million job package; yet, it wants its students to have entrepreneurial spirit. Start-up is the new growth area. University wants its students to be ready for start-up movement, and thus inculcate that every student of these programs will be given Rs 20,000/- seed money.

Students can use this seed money to design a mobile app/program/ software and run the same commercially. This will develop the ecosystem where the best of the ideas would be generated using classroom learning thus making the program more hands-on as well as giving students the opportunity to be entrepreneurs. According to the university, the next Facebook, Instagram, or Space-X would be launched from India, and this is the best way to ensure. University will also fund some brilliant ideas with grant money of Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh per project to help students grow their start-up ideas along with their program.

Courses by Industry Expert/Foreign faculty:

Students opting for these programs can expect that 40% of their courses will be delivered by industry experts and foreign faculty. This will upgrade their understanding of the industry and make education relevant in today’s corporate world. In the duration of their course, students will be taught:

12 - 16 courses by industry experts

3 - 5 courses by foreign faculty

Engineering students will undergo intense training sessions designed to prepare students for the practical reality of computer science and engineering applications through boot camps and participation in hackathons.

Begin your journey today and click here: https://bit.ly/3r8m3GY

International Exchange Programs:

Students will also get the opportunity to pursue international exchange programs in prestigious universities abroad- those have partnered with LPU. University has more than 200 partners in 30 countries including the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Sweden, and more. There would be hundreds of opportunities for students to go for exchange programs in these countries.

Moreover, LPU attracts many reputed companies for campus placements like Amazon, S&P Global, Qatar, Accor, Virtusa and more. Therefore, students can begin their careers on a strong note by getting offers from such giant companies.

University with Highest Placements

LPU attracts leading companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Lutron, HP, Bosch, Verizon, IBM, and many more during its placement season. Many LPU alumni are currently placed with the top companies of the world including Google, Apple, Mercedes, Samsung, Cisco, Intel, Adobe, and other top Silicon Valley companies at a package of INR One Crore and above.

LPU students are highly sought after by various top companies because of their technical and practical skills and overall personality. Microsoft has selected its student at 42 lakhs annual package which is the highest in the region. Presently, from Google to Microsoft, LPU B. Tech students are working with top brands at packages of over ₹ 1 Crore. Thousands of other LPU students are working with industry bigwigs like Google, Amazon, Capgemini, and more for the graduating batch of 2021 LPU once again proved that inspite of the challenges posed by the Lockdown University can overcome any obstacles and succeed. In 2021 (during lockdown), LPU has set the highest record in North India with over 1160+ offers made by top companies on the first day of the placement drive.

Listen to what students have to say on LPU placements, academics, and life

Admission Process

Admission to LPU in B.Tech (Hons.) programs is quite competitive and considering the scenario of restricted movement and keeping the focus on the safety of candidates, LPU extends the option of Online Remotely Proctored LPUNEST exam from home. Online registration for LPUNEST has already started. Students can get scholarships on the basis of LPUNEST. The exam would be conducted online where students will have an option to choose their exam date and time using the online slot booking mechanism. Since the class 12 results are not announced yet, the students can still take scholarships in LPU on the basis of class 10 marks. Begin your journey today and click here: https://bit.ly/3r8m3GY