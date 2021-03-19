Low cost, high skill: Enhance your career with SSBM & upGrad’s online Doctorate Degree

19 March 2021 21:32 IST

The professional world of today is evolving at a rapid pace, more so after the pandemic. There is a new set of challenges to address, which means corporates are on the lookout for senior leaders, who do not just fulfil the standard qualifications for their role, but also bring with them a series of value additions. No wonder, upskilling has become a buzzword, especially in the last few months.

Moving up the corporate ladder is no child’s play, yet it is achievable by making the right decisions. As professionals move into positions of influence in senior management, it is important for them to understand their domain in a more in-depth manner. Moreover, the executional aptitude also plays a critical role, because you might be brimming with ideas, but it’s pointless if you can’t act on them!

The pandemic has brought to light how achieving a perfect work-life balance is the hardest goal to achieve! In the midst of this, pursuing academic interests becomes an even bigger challenge. Due to limited time, professionals often find themselves in a position, where they treat their continuing education more as a burden than an asset.

With upGrad’s Doctorate of Business Administration program in association with the Swiss School of Business and Management ( SSBM) , Geneva, senior professionals can further their academic journey, without jeopardising their current careers. In addition, it is the only program that provides a doctorate degree at a competitive price of Rs 4.5 lacs (including GST), which is 75 percent lower than other programs available today.

What makes this program unique?

There are several reasons that tilt the scales in favour of the DBA program offered by upGrad and SSBM. It is accredited by the Swiss accreditation body EduQua and the World Education Services (WES).

What sets this program apart is its unique methodology that ensures professionals learn new skills in their organizations rather than just applying existing knowledge, besides offering 12+ specialisations for the learner to choose from. To ace the corporate game, it is important for professionals to showcase a research mindset coupled with top-notch executional and management aptitude. This will help them to take important and strategic business decisions to scale their company to greater heights!

Who is eligible for this program?

Anyone above the age of 23 can apply for this program, irrespective of their gender. The biggest advantage is that there’s no upper limit on the age.

As far as the educational qualification goes, either of the combination must be fulfilled:

● Master’s Degree or 5+ years’ experience

● 5-10 years’ experience in Tier 1 companies in consulting, Tech, BFSI, IT

To earn a doctoral degree, the enrolled professional must work with a thesis supervisor from SSBM Geneva to write and defend their thesis before a committee. The specialisation is based on the dissertation topic of his/her choice

This program is particularly suited for those who are looking to add the ‘Dr’ tag before their names. As mentioned above, today’s professionals have a higher appetite for success, and wants their resumé to be a shining example of their achievements. How can the resumé be complete without a Doctorate degree? Moreover, one doesn’t have to give up their existing career and spend the next 3-5 years amid financial insecurities! With upGrad’s program, professionals can pursue their academic ambitions in the shortest possible time, i.e; two years, with minimum disruption to their careers!

The program offers a blend of online recorded and virtual interactions with thesis supervisors, so that professionals can complete it as per their convenience. Moreover, the curriculum is well-structured and is in tune with global standards, and has been designed with guidance from 30 experts.

There’s much more to it - the program also provides networking opportunities with accomplished professionals from 75+ countries.

upGrad: The career expert

Over the years, upGrad has achieved a credible reputation of being India’s most trusted online education provider. It is also the country’s largest online higher education company, and has trained over 8 lakh individuals globally. With 300+ hiring partners and collaboration with top national and international universities, upGrad aims at becoming a lifelong learning partner for ambitious individuals, who wish to move ahead in their career.

So, what are you waiting for? Apply for this program on or before 30th March 2021, and embark on the journey to success!