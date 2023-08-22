Lovely Professional University (LPU) receives highest NAAC Grade ‘A++’

August 22, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has received the highest grade of ‘A++’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Educaion, Government of India. The NAAC accreditation process evaluates various aspects of an institution, including its infrastructure, placement, academic curriculum, faculty quality, research output, and student support services. LPU has achieved a score of 3.68 on a 4-point scale, reflecting its commitment to excellence across these domains.

By attaining the ‘A++’ grade with a score of 3.68, LPU received the highest score amongst all Dual Mode Universities of India (Both Government and Private). This is also the highest score in the first cycle of accreditation among all the Government and Private Universities of India. Additionally, this is the highest score received by any State Private University of India. This recognition is a testament to LPU’s relentless pursuit of academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development of its students.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, LPU Founder Chancellor & Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said, “We are elated and humbled to have achieved the highest ‘A++’ grade accreditation from NAAC, along with a remarkable score of 3.68. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality education and academic excellence at Lovely Professional University. He added, we recognize the immense responsibility that comes with this recognition. It further motivates us to continue our journey of providing exceptional education, fostering innovation, and nurturing the holistic development of our students. We are dedicated to equipping our students with the skills, knowledge, and values they need to excel in their chosen fields and contribute meaningfully to society. This accreditation is a testament to the collective efforts of our faculty, staff, and students who have embraced our commitment to quality and helped us achieve this significant milestone.”

In a grand celebration held at Lovely Professional University, the announcement of receiving the highest ‘A++’ grade accreditation from NAAC was met with great joy and enthusiasm. The festive occasion also witnessed the presence of top leadership, including Mr Ramesh Mittal, Chairman of Lovely Group; MP (Rajya Sabha) Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder Chancellor of LPU; Mr Naresh Mittal, Vice Chairman of Lovely Group; Mrs Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of LPU; Dr Manish Gupta, Head (Ranking & Accredition); Pro Vice-Chancellors; Executive Dean; and, other top-ranking officials.

