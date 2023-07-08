Lizol’s #NoMoreHalfTruths campaign successfully reveals the truth about phenyls

July 08, 2023 08:00 am | Updated July 07, 2023 11:14 pm IST

What if you suddenly get to know that you have been compromising your family’s health for decades? How would you feel if you suddenly realise that you had been relying on half-truths and trusting half-done jobs all this while?

Cheated, right? And wouldn’t you be really thankful to those who have pointed out your inadvertent blunder?

This is precisely why Lizol’s #NoMoreHalfTruths campaign has turned out to be a massive hit on social media with over 800M+ views. The campaign, aimed at spreading awareness about battling household germs, has effectively and credibly busted the myth of ordinary phenyls being a highly effective floor cleaner^. How, you ask? Lizol took it upon themselves to educate people about the inadequacy of ordinary phenyls^ through popular social media and to encourage them to make the better choice when it comes to protecting their families from illnesses.

No More Half-Truths

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizol, India’s leading disinfectant brand launched the eye-opening social media campaign on May 29. The initiative was aimed at pointing out how a popular but erroneous notion has been creating a barrier to cleaning homes more effectively, thereby making families vulnerable to infections and diseases. A recent joint study by India’s leading government research agency Council of Scientific & Industrial Research’s (CSIR) institution ‘Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology’ (IGIB) conducted along with Lizol, formed the basis of this entire campaign. The study traced over 1000 types of bacteria and 200 types of viruses across surfaces in homes. It found that just one square foot of the floor is capable of housing lakhs of germs that can lead to diseases like skin-infections, urinary tract infections, acne, eye and bloodstream infections.

So, what is the half-truth that has been busted? Based on an independent lab study, the #NoMoreHalfTruth campaign focused on how ordinary phenyl, the most commonly used and trusted floor cleaner in Indian households, is not as effective in making floors germ-free. It attempts to make people aware of the fact that ordinary phenyl kills just 50% of germs^ on mopping. Thus, people who were relying on ordinary phenyls^ so far, have been jeopardising their family’s health as well. Shocked by the revelation, netizens were quick to express their gratitude to the campaign. Lizol also garnered appreciation for not only this initiative, but also its product promise- only 1 cap of Lizol’s superior formulation offers 99.9% germ kill^ and 10X Better Cleaning* vs 3 Caps of Phenyl. The #NoMoreHalfTruths campaign has not just earned 800M+ views but over 50 million likes, comments and shares across platforms.

Star power to the fore

The campaign has received rock-solid support from celebrities as well. Stars including Sameera Reddy, Neha Dhupia and Gurmeet Choudhary have vouched for the study’s findings on Instagram, making people aware of the drawbacks of ordinary phenyls^.

The three celebrities spoke about the joint study by CSIR-IGIB and Lizol, warning people about how floors attract germs and the way users risk their health trusting ordinary phenyls^, clueless about their limitations. In their reels, Neha, Sameera and Gurmeet point out, “Did you know just one square foot of clean floors can carry almost 4.6 crores of germs? And that’s not all, 1/3 of these germs are known to be disease-causing?” They have pointed out that most families are relieved mopping their floors with phenyl, thinking that their houses have got completely clean. And that’s where they make the mistake as the ordinary phenyl can kill only 50% of germs^. In her reel, Neha points out, “I am standing up against the half-truth of Phenyl. Join me by using #NoMoreHalfTruths and help millions of families know about the real truth of Phenyl’s 50% germ-kill^.” Gurmeet supports her view, by saying, “Guys, it’s time for us to make informed choices and expose the truth about Phenyl’s 50% germ-kill^. Join the movement against half-truths.”

The celebrities focus on how shifting to Lizol can enhance the cleanliness of the house with its effective formulation. Their posts received enthusiastic reactions from thousands of followers, who loved Lizol’s public-spirited initiative and commented with gusto on the celebs’ handles, lauding the awareness drive that encourages everyone to have a close look at hygiene within their homes.

Responsibilities calling

Lizol has taken the initiative a step further by joining hands with The Akshaya Patra Foundation. The brand is providing its products to facilitate cleaning of kitchens and schools to ensure a safe and healthy future for children. The campaign reels have the actors wholeheartedly supporting this initiative and asking people to do their bit.

Elaborating on behalf of the brand, Mr Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt- South Asia said, “A recent study revealed that illness-causing germs found in hospitals are also widespread on the floors of Indian households, posing a health risk to families. The #NoMoreHalfTruths campaign aims to educate consumers about these germs in their homes and the inadequacy of ordinary phenyls in eliminating them. The success of this campaign underlines the potential power of digital Indian audiences and our ability to initiate a movement by engaging them. We also want to ensure school kids are protected from the risk of falling ill due to unclean surfaces, thus we have partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, which marks the beginning of a commitment to ensuring overall surface protection with Lizol.”

Happy about the initiative, Mr Anant Arora, Chief Communication & Sustainability Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation said, “The Akshaya Patra Foundation strives to empower children with a healthy and wholesome meal to ensure nourishment & better learning experience. Ensuring children’s health and safety is paramount, and we are proud of our partnership with Lizol, an expert in maintaining global standards of cleanliness and hygiene. Together, we are creating a brighter, healthier tomorrow for the children we serve.”

A cleaner and healthier tomorrow. That’s what Lizol is attempting to create through the already popular campaign. Are you in the loop?

* As per lab testing vs ordinary white phenyls

^As per lab testing done on representative bacteria on recommended dilution for ordinary white phenyls and Lizol

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.