Livspace Reviews: Why Choose Livspace for Home Interiors?

For most homeowners, renovating a home is a high-value and considerably large investment. In fact, as per recent research, the majority of Indian homeowners get their home interiors or renovations done once or twice in their lifetime. Hence, this decision is made very carefully and usually, after much exhaustive research. Redoing your home involves entrusting someone other than you, to bring forth your dream home to life! When it comes down to the combination of sourcing and delivering the ultimate craftsmanship from design to execution, Livspace is the ideal choice. The company is reputed as India’s most trusted home interiors and renovation brand, providing complete end-to-end solutions through their team of exceptional designers, dependable service & brand partners, and well-trained project managers. The brand showcases their innovation and ingenuity through unique Experience Centers across cities, where customers can walk-in and visualise examples of interiors for their homes.

Whether it’s an Insta-worthy living room or an exquisite modular kitchen, with Livspace, you can enjoy hassle-free design solutions. From finding suitable designers to sourcing materials to manufacturing and installation, the brand has simplified how we look at renovating or setting up new homes. Customising as per your needs, the company offers a large range of modular designs that reflect your unique personality. From traditional to contemporary, Vastu-compliant to pet-friendly, irrespective of your taste and preference, Livspace has unique designs just for you. These Livspace reviews are here to prove just that.

Poonam and her husband, Arnav, approached Livspace to begin laying out ideas for their picture-perfect home. Neha, a Livspace interior designer, began putting it all together in order to create a bigger, more innovative final plan. Featuring a clean, white base, their Gurugram 3BHK flat is now the exceptional place they wanted it to be. With eye-catching interiors, the designs exude a wholesome vibe while reflecting the personality and emotions of the homeowners. “We didn’t want a hotel-like home and we didn’t know what sort of material or finish to look for. That’s the sort of guidance we were looking for when we picked Livspace,” reveals Poonam. A neutral-toned home with a subtle splash of colour in every room is what the couple was looking for. The highlights of their renovated home include a sleek pooja unit with lacquered glass, floor-to-ceiling entertainment-library unit, and vitrified tiles with a wood-like finish for the kitchen flooring. Extremely happy with how their home has turned out, Poonam says, “I think the skill of a designer is largely based on understanding our ideas of a picture-perfect home and translating it into a livable home, and in our case with colour! Neha, our designer, did a fabulous job. From efficiency to decor, everything was covered." Having gotten the kitchen of her dreams and the special space for her little one designed, Poonam continued, "When I look at my home, I feel happy.”

Be it Gurgaon or Mumbai, Livspace has several elated, satisfied customers. Living, working and driving about in a bustling city can get mind-numbingly daunting at times. Wouldn't it be perfect to have a home with a view to come back to? After acquiring a spacious 3BHK, Jyoti wanted to turn it into her happy place. While looking for home interior designing services online, she came across Livspace and decided to give it a try. When Jyoti met Sakshi Shetty, her interior designer from Livspace, she explained how she wanted a home that celebrated and defined peace and tranquility. Sakshi suggested a colour palette with soothing whites and greys, and Jyoti agreed.The house was turned into a home by introducing muted tones, elegant finishes, and provision of ample space for their pet to move about. “We loved the designs and presentations made by Sakshi and that is what made us go ahead with Livspace. We trusted her completely with our home and we couldn’t have imagined a more perfect design than this. Our project was completed and delivered on time and we would definitely recommend Livspace to our friends and family,” says Jyoti, adding to the growing list of Livspace reviews the company has received from satisfied customers over the years.

Resonating the pristine, minimalistic theme, the Varma family in Bangalore were very clear about their requirements. Bold colours were a big no-no for their home. They envisioned a serene space, designed with a neutral colour scheme, and being entirely Vastu-compliant. Keeping all this in mind, Livspace’s interior designer, Richa, started providing them with design suggestions. According to Suman & Deepthi, “It was a wholesome experience with Livspace. Our major requirement was getting Vastu-compliant interiors and Richa made sure that she stuck to that. With her around, it was very easy to get our ideas across and she gave us some amazing designs to choose from. We love neutral colours and this has turned out to be our dream home. We would definitely recommend Livspace to our friends and family!”

Rustic interiors are a much coveted and upcoming trend in the sphere of interior designs. A young, well-travelled Bangalore couple, Nikhil & Pritika, possess exceptional taste in interiors. When they approached Livspace, they were brimming with ideas and needed someone to put it all together for them. Anjali Murali, their interior designer, was more than delighted to help the couple realise the dream home they had envisioned. Based on their requirement for home interiors that echoed an earthy vibe, their new home is filled with warm colours and some standout elements that makes it a truly unique design mastered by Anjali. Talking about their homely retreat, the couple say, “We wanted a one-stop solution for home interiors and Livspace managed to impress us from day one. While we already had a ton of ideas as to how our home should look, we were not sure of how to put everything together and create a theme. Anjali was able to grasp our requirements very well and she gave us a broad layout before plunging into the finer details. Gnanendra, who was supervising our work, impressed us with his diligence and attention to detail. We are very happy with our new home!”

Livspace has proven itself time and again, to be an all-encompassing platform for any home interior and renovation needs, from designing to procurement of quality materials to execution of the entire project. What's more is that the team does this with utmost transparency every step of the way, to ensure the customer is privy to every detail during the process. This makes the entire experience a trust-worthy and fruitful one. If you want your home to be just as beautiful as those mentioned in these Livspace reviews, book an online consultation with the company on their website.