Living Again: How CARE Institute Offers Hope and Expertise in Advanced Liver Transplant Procedures

For those living with chronic or irreversible liver disease, the future can seem bleak. Liver failure can be a devastating diagnosis, dispossessing individuals of their health and drastically impacting their quality of life. However, there is hope. Advanced liver transplant procedures offer a second chance at life, and CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases & Liver Transplantation stands as a beacon of hope for patients across India.

What is a Liver Transplant?

A liver transplant is a surgical procedure that replaces a diseased liver with a healthy one from a deceased or living donor. The liver is a vital organ responsible for numerous functions, including processing nutrients, filtering toxins from the blood, and producing bile for digestion. When the liver becomes severely damaged, its ability to perform these critical tasks diminishes, leading to life-threatening complications.

Why Choose CARE Institute?

CARE Institute is a premier medical facility renowned for its exceptional expertise in advanced liver transplant procedures. Led by Dr. Mohammed Abdun Nayeem, a visionary surgeon with over 2000 successful liver transplants under his belt, the institute boasts a team of highly skilled and experienced surgeons, specialists, and support staff.

What Makes CARE Institute Special?

• Unparalleled Experience: With a skilled team having an experience of over 2000 successful liver transplants performed, CARE Institute boasts one of the largest experiences of its kind in India, demonstrating internationally comparable clinical outcomes.

• Innovative Techniques: The institute pioneers novel surgical techniques, including fast-track recovery methods, minimizing hospital stays, and expediting patient recovery. The team regularly performs challenging blood group incompatible transplants, combined liver & kidney transplants, swap transplants, and transplants for small babies (as small as 3-6 months old)

• Comprehensive Care: CARE Institute offers a seamless patient pathway, encompassing pre-operative management, surgery, and meticulous postoperative care, ensuring optimal outcomes for both adults and children.

• Pioneering Achievements: CARE Institute takes pride in numerous ground-breaking achievements, including the first successful paediatric liver transplant in Chhattisgarh, the first deceased donor liver transplant in the state, and the first successful combined liver and kidney transplant in Visakhapatnam.

Who Needs a Liver Transplant?

Chronic liver failure, or end-stage cirrhosis due to Hepatitis B & Hepatitis C, alcoholic liver disease, autoimmune liver diseases, primary liver cancer, and acute liver failure are some of the conditions that necessitate liver transplant. If you suffer from any of these conditions, seek expert consultation at CARE Institute.

Beyond Liver Transplants:

CARE Institute’s expertise extends beyond liver transplants. Their HPB & Liver Transplant Department also specializes in treating a wide range of hepatobiliary, pancreatic (HPB), and gastrointestinal disorders. Whether you require complex HPB surgery, pancreatic surgery, or treatment for oesophageal, stomach, or intestinal tumours, CARE Institute offers comprehensive one-stop solutions.

A Commitment to Hope and Healing:

At CARE Institute, the focus is not solely on procedures but on offering hope and healing. Their dedicated team comprehends the emotional toll of liver disease and provides ongoing support throughout the transplant journey. With their commitment to patient-centered care and cutting-edge medical expertise, CARE Institute facilitates individuals to live a normal healthy and active life beyond liver disease.

If you or a loved one are struggling with liver disease, feel free to seek expert consultation at CARE Institute. The team of specialists is dedicated to providing unparalleled care and guiding you towards a healthy future. Visit their website or contact them today to schedule an appointment and embark on your journey towards renewed health and hope.

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals Group is a multi-specialty healthcare provider operating 17 healthcare facilities serving 7 cities across 6 states in India. The network has a presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 4 pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialities, with over 3000+ beds.

Dr. Mohammed Abdun Nayeem

Clinical Director & HOD - CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases & Liver Transplant.

CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad.

