Live Online Learning on Vedantu outranks classroom learning

Results for the 10th and 12th Board Exams are out and here is what we learnt

Results of Class X and Class XII were announced recently. The best result was that of students from the LIVE Online Learning Platform, Vedantu. One such success story is of Senin Ahammed, a Kerala state Boards student in 12th std, who has broken all records by scoring a 100 percent in all subjects. He is also a KVPY scholar, studying with Vedantu with a 100 percent Scholarship for NEET. Senin’s results make it seem quite clear for parents, students, and teachers that online learning is not just the safer and more accessible option but can also produce outstanding results

The toppers from Vedantu will be felicitated by one of India’s greatest achievers P.V. Sindhu. This will not only raise the morale of the students from ICSE, CBSE and State Boards but also motivate others to work hard for their goals. Be it sports or academics, the game may be fun to play, but it’s ultimately played to win. And who better than P.V. Sindhu herself, to teach the students of India how to win and keep winning at any game you set out to play in addition.

How learning happens at Vedantu

Every month over 1 Million students study LIVE online on Vedantu. Students get LIVE daily subject-wise classes as a part of a structured course that is in sync with their syllabus. They all get to study from home, on devices of their choice, with interactive and engaging methods. These students learn from some of India’s best teachers, who come with strong academic backgrounds of IIT, AIIMS and other top institutions.

With a superior technology platform that ensures a personalized learning journey for every child, They also have a two teacher approach that ensures no doubt is left unsolved in the class. And with a Gamified approach to learning with quizzes, leaderboard and rewards ensuring learning is engaging and immersive.

The synergy of an exemplary teaching approach with superior technology and content, ensures Vedantu not only meets each child's unique learning needs, but also helps them perform at their highest potential. Focusing on every student's learning and growth, Vedantu far outranks the traditional classroom teaching and learning methodology. To attend a free Vedantu Masterclass, download the App from Google PlayStore or iOS Appstore.