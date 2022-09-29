Live Essay Writing Course for UPSC CSE - 2023

Recently, the UPSC Essay question paper’s format has placed a strong emphasis on creative thinking, which compels aspirants to think, analyse, and then articulate themselves rather than just do some assortment of facts. The 250-marks UPSC CSE Essay Paper has been the subject of debate because of the unpredictability of recent topics in the 2021/2022 Mains examination.

Difficulties faced by most of the candidates in Essay writing:

Decoding the topic of the essay

Expressing views in lucid ways with appropriate examples

Lack of profound understanding of associated issues with the topic

Not able to interrelate different aspects of the syllabus

Procrastination in essay writing

Avoid collecting material/notes which will be helpful in writing diverse topics

To address the above challenges, Prepp IAS is releasing an Live Essay Writing Course that will begin on October 11th, 2022, in an effort to aid candidates in improving their essay writing abilities.

This course is designed by their top instructors to give you a better understanding, and insights and to inculcate the habit of writing quality essays at the optimal time. The course is spread over 08 weeks and will have classes every Monday. Each class is scientifically designed to ensure you have a live simulation of the main exam environment.

Who should Join this Course?

This course is beneficial for both Beginners and Advanced level students

Those who are unable to start essay writing owing to lack of content or inhibition/fear must join this course.

How will the essay writing course help the candidates?

It will help candidates to decode the given topics of the essay and logically structure it.

It will help aspirants to gain real-time experience in writing a wide range of essay topics within the stipulated time frame

It will help candidates enhance profound knowledge of current issues and related facts which can be added as fodder material for essays.

It will also help aspirants, how to grasp content important for essays while reading daily news papers and magazines.

How will the course be conducted?

Stage I - Write within the stipulated time

Candidate to write 01 essay every Monday.

Total 08 Essays ( 04 Static and 04 Philosophical) will be practiced through these sessions.

Relevant theme and content will be provided in advance but not the exact topic

In the Live session, essay topic will be provided and candidates must finish writing their essay within the given timeframe.

Stage II - Detailed Discussion

A detailed discussion on the given essay will be conducted.

This will help the students to clearly understand the concepts and related issues.

This will not only improve the associated knowledge, but will also improve the structures of the essay.

Stage III - Personalized Doubt Clearing

After the discussion, an individual doubt clearing session will be conducted by the faculty

Candidate can ask any issue faced by him/her while writing the essay

Get instant feedback

Stage IV - Detailed Copy Evaluation

An evaluated copy of the essay will be made available to the students within 06 days

Essay sheets will be evaluated on parameters like Contextual Understanding, Content Enrichment, Structure,

Language, Introduction, Conclusion, word Limit, Transitions and Innovation

This will help candidates understand their strength/weakness and how to improve in the next essay writing session

Details of the Course

Classes will be conducted on Zoom.

Course start date - 11th October 2022

Course duration - 08 weeks

Classes will be conducted on Monday (live on Zoom)

Check out the detailed schedule here

Sample essay session - click here

