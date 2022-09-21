Live Answer Writing Course for UPSC CSE by Prepp IAS

Due to lot of competition and frequent changes in the nature of questions asked in UPSC Civil Service Examination, the key to success remains your ANSWER WRITING SKILLS along with other things. Now a days, lot of unexpected questions are asked in the exam that requires writing answers with limited knowledge or content base and this highlights the importance of Answer Writing.

Despite knowing the importance of Answer Writing, a candidate faces several challenges. Such as-

Challenge of procrastination i.e. not able to start answer writing practice Challenge of consistency i.e. If started, not able to continue on daily basis Challenge of handling pressure i.e. not able to write answers within time limit and word limit Challenge of customized solutions i.e. not able to get proper evaluation and feedback required for improvement

To resolve the above challenges and to master Answer Writing skills , Prepp IAS has launched a unique and comprehensive course named Live Answer Writing Course 2023

Who should join this course?

This course is beneficial for both Beginners and Advance level students

Those who are unable to start answer writing owing to lack of content or inhibition/fear must join this course.

How will Live Answer Writing Course help UPSC Aspirants?

It will help in inculcating the habit of writing quality answers within the stipulated time. Live answer practice will help in writing answers in pressure situation Related content will be given in advance so no need to worry about content. This will help in maintaining consistency. It will help in developing a comprehensive approach to writing answers as well as understanding the demands of the question. It will help in resolving the issues through personalized doubts/discussion sessions It will help in providing customized solutions through detailed and individualized copy evaluation Overall, It will help candidates to develop their confidence level that they can write very good answers.

How will the course be conducted?

Stage I - Write within the stipulated time

Candidate to write 02 questions daily thrice a week.

Relevant theme and content will be provided in advance but not the exact question

In the Live session, candidates must finish writing their answers within the given timeframe.

This will assist students in getting ready for the actual exam and completing their answers.

Stage II - Detailed Discussion

A detailed discussion on the questions will be conducted.

This will help the students to clearly understand the concepts and related issues.

This will not only improve the associated knowledge, but will also improve the structures of the answers.

Stage III - Personalized Doubt Clearing

After the discussion, an individual doubt clearing session will be conducted by the faculty

Candidate can ask any issue faced by him/her while writing the answer

Get instant feedback

Stage IV - Detailed Copy Evaluation

An evaluated copy of the answers will be made available to the students within 03 days

Answer sheets will be evaluated on parameters like Contextual Understanding, Content Enrichment, Structure, Language, Introduction, Conclusion. Word Limit and Innovation

This will help candidates understand their strength/weakness and how to improve in the next answer writing session

Details of the Course

Classes will be conducted on Zoom.

Course Start Date: 10th October 2022

Duration of Course: 02 Months

Sessions will be held every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

Session Timing: 08 PM - 09 PM

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS was launched with the intention of disrupting the traditional way of UPSC coaching. They have a team of young educators who have appeared for multiple interviews in UPSC CSE and are well versed with the requirements of the exam. They believe in an exam-focused study rather than burdening the aspirant with too much knowledge