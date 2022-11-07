  • Banks use Data Analytics to detect customer behavior based on their activities such as investments, shopping trends, or financial history. Banks can find ways to retain customers while also attracting new ones by providing personalized solutions.
  • Through Data Analytics, banks can boost their performance and reduce their operating expenditure.
  • Banks can identify the unsatisfactory credit score of their customers and can deny their loan sanctions.
  • Banks have innumerable data, so managing huge amounts of data is a task that is easily handled by Data Analytics tools.
  • Data Analytics can assist banks in obtaining the information they require to improve their services and meet the expectations of their customers. Based on the transactional data and the customer’s purchasing habits, banks can predict which products are suitable for their customers. This is required to stay ahead of the competition and to expand the customer base.