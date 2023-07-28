“Let your dream medical career take flight at SAHS - The Pioneers in Allied Health Sciences!”

July 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Discover the Institution with a Rich History:

At SAHS, we aspire to produce highly recognized and self-sufficient professionals, leaders in healthcare, acknowledged both nationally and internationally for their excellence. Our mission is to nurture future leaders with competent skills, ready to serve underserved communities and make a global impact in healthcare

Welcome to the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation Deemed to be University! Established in 2004, our institution has been fulfilling the visionary dream of our Founder Chancellor, Dr. A. Shanmugasundaram, who aimed to empower the youth from rural backgrounds. Over the years, we have grown exponentially, now spreading across four campuses in Salem, Chennai, Pondy, and Karaikal, welcoming around 5000 students each academic year. With the unwavering support of Honorable Dr. A. S. Ganesan, Chancellor, and Dr. Mrs. Anuradha Ganesan, Director of VMRF-DU, and under the dynamic leadership of Founder Principal and current Dean, Prof. Dr. B. Sendilkumar, we proudly celebrate our 20th successful year.

Comprehensive Range of Courses:

ADVERTISEMENT

Explore your passion and potential with our diverse range of courses. SAHS offers 14 Undergraduate, 13 Postgraduate, and 3 Diploma courses in Allied Health Sciences and Public Health, providing you with numerous opportunities to excel in your desired field.

Unlock Additional Skills for Success:

Beyond the curriculum, we offer industry-specific and certified courses designed by renowned industries to enhance your resume’s value. Additionally, students can access 6 Skill Enhancement and Value Added Courses, further enriching their knowledge. Mandatory online courses through Coursera, Edx, and SWAYAM add to the holistic learning experience.

Innovative Assessment Methods:

At SAHS, we believe in evaluating knowledge through a combination of traditional written exams and innovative methods like Participatory Learning, Quizzes, Seminars, Class Participation, Projects, and Field Visits, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of the subjects.

Celebrating Excellence:

We take pride in being the only Allied Health Sciences college to organize Department-Specific Conferences. In this year alone, we have successfully hosted 23 National Level Seminars/CME/Workshops and 4 National Conferences. Our commitment to academic and research excellence has earned us 19 prestigious awards from various National, International, and Government bodies.

Our institution takes immense pride in its Research Center of Excellence and the Center of Excellence for Population Health Care, supported by 12 simulation lab centers. These facilities have facilitated groundbreaking research, including 35 Lakhs Worth DST and Government Funded Projects, 20 Lakhs worth SEED Money Projects, 17 Patents, 48 Paper Publications, and 6 Book Chapter Publications.

A Welcoming Campus with State-of-the-Art Facilities:

Our picturesque campus nestled on the foot of beautiful hills offers a conducive environment for learning and growth. High-class pre-clinical and clinical laboratories, along with hospital facilities, provide students with hands-on training. The hostel ensures wholesome food and a variety of dining options, offering students a balanced menu prepared with careful consideration.

Nurturing Sportsmanship:

At SAHS, we foster not only academic brilliance but also sporting talent. Our students have triumphed in various intercollegiate competitions, bringing home 8 Gold Medals, 5 Silver Medals, and 1 Bronze Medal in various sports events within the University.

Prepare for a Bright Future:

SAHS believes in nurturing well-rounded individuals with high human values. Our ISO 21001:2018 Certification by QCI approved TUV-SUD is a testament to our commitment to offering quality education and creating students with enormous growth potential.

Unlock your potential and embrace a future filled with success at the School of Allied Health Sciences, VMRF-DU. Experience holistic development, unparalleled opportunities, and a thriving academic journey that will shape you into not just students but citizens making a difference in the world.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.