Let the Journey Begin Again - By Subhojit Roy

Priya Entertainments have been synonymous in the Cinema world for producing some of the cult classics of Indian film history; it can also justifiably claim to have pioneered the concept of Eco Adventure Tourism in the Eastern part of India. This is one of the most ambitious project from the “Priya” stable. The vision, love and compassion for nature, wild life of the man behind this dream, Arijit Dutta, drove the company to set two of the most valued and modern eco adventure facilities in Khairabera, Purulia, West Bengal and at the historic Temi Tea Bungalow, South Sikkim. In his words, “ Say yes to new adventures, explore and discover.”

Khairabera Eco Adventure Resorts (KEARS)

Getting There

Purulia is connected to Kolkata by road and rail.

The roads here are in great condition, so driving here is certainly an option. Approximate driving time is 5.5 hours. It takes approximately 1 hour 30 minutes from Ranchi and Jamshedpur to Khairabera

Airport accessibility from Kolkata and Ranchi

The Khairabera Eco Adventure Resorts (KEARS) is located 67 kms from Purulia town taking its name from the Khairabera Dam and is located on the fringe of woodlands in Baghmundi. Extremely well connected with fabulous roads and accessible by train, Khairabera Eco Adventure Resorts is the perfect weekend gate away for tourists, nature lovers, eco adventurers, needing International class comfort breaks amid solitude, green and a natural wild life. Also a perfect “workation”, work with a vacation, site for those who can’t afford to miss work and needing a break from lockdowns and isolation.

The resort has modern luxury tents, individual cottages and camping tents for accommodation, dining facilities and a host of adventure activities. Khairabera Eco Adventure Resorts is ranked as India’s second best tented resort, recognized by the India Tourism department, Government of India as part of its Incredible India campaign, making it a unique eco adventure resort and one of the prettiest spots of Bengal with rolling hills, greenery, lakes and wildlife. Guests are also showcased the rich culture, natural beauty and heritage of the district of Purulia.

The temporary and adventurous concept of living with a 100% camping spirit in an organized manner and secured location amidst the natural vegetation and surroundings makes it one of the most sought after vacationing. Adventurers can trek to hilly springs, Turga and Bamni being the most popular ones. Archaeologists delight are 9 and 10 century Jain temples in the near vicinity.

Although known for its rich natural heritage, Purulia is also home to some fine specimens of Architectural heritage—mostly Hindu and Jain temples. According to local legends, the Ajodhya hill is associated with the Ramayana. Rama and Sita are said to have stopped here during their exile. Sita was thirsty so Rama pierced a hole in the rock with his arrow. The spring from which Sita quenched her thirst became known as Sita Kund and a temple marks the spot.

The Temi Bungalow- South Sikkim

How to Get There:

Bagdogra & Pakyong Airports- 4 hours Drive from Bagdogra Airport & 2.5 hours drive from Pakyong Airport

Sikkim has opened its doors to its first-ever public and private partnership. With the reopening of an architectural and vintage marvel, the Bada Bungalow at Temi Tea Estate, which is the only tea estate in Sikkim producing one of the world's finest blends, is now transformed into an Eco Adventure Hub with five rooms, seven cottages, a view deck, as well as a proposed spa. Partnered with Priya Entertainments Pvt Ltd, this magnificent public property, now known as the Temi Bungalow, it brings Eco adventure a combination of adventure with environmentally responsible awareness more importantly to a state which is India’s first and only 100% organic state acknowledged by the United Nation.

The property is uniquely positioned both as a heritage destination as well equipped with facilities comprising of international standard like trekking, mountain hiking, mountain trails, Para gliding and indoor recreations are major traction for tourists.

While at Temi not only would you get an opportunity to relax and unwind in the timeless bungalow and its surroundings but also soak in the beauty of the garden and enjoy plucking the Tea leaf and make your own tea,Namchi, just 20 Km away is a major destination for tourists, the hot water thermal springs and the cherry trees which blossoms in November has galvanized TEMI authorities to organize Cherry Blossom festival or Autumn festival. Driving in when these trees are in bloom is like moving through a pink mist beyond which one can glimpse the gleaming snows of Khangchendzonga. The drive upto Temi takes you through mountain sides lush with forests.

The Temi Bungalow is a heady concoction of tea and eco adventure tourism currently brewing in South Sikkim.

Picture Gallery : https://ecoadventureresorts.com/gallery/

Website : https://ecoadventureresorts.com/