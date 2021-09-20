Lenovo Top Sellers 2021: Checkout extra offers at Zoutons

Since the pandemic has taken over the world, work and education have slowly set foot in our homes due to which the demand for laptops and computers have increased manifolds. Moreover, the urgency to be connected with the world has never been felt before. However, nowadays, it’s quite viable to buy a high-performance laptop or computers, especially at Lenovo as customers can not just get hold of the latest specifications but enable exciting discounts too. We have put together a list of Lenovo top sellers 2021 and read on to know additional offers.

a) Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (10th generation Intel processor)

Upgrading to Lenovo Ideapad slim 3i would take your online classes or work from home arrangements to a different level altogether. This entry level laptop gives you a smooth multitasking experience and sorts your daily dose of entertainment as well. It comes with a powerful 10th generation Intel processor. Not just that, one can buy the Lenovo everyday backpack worth Rs.2499 at just Rs.1. Grab this laptop at just Rs. 37,490 and enjoy two years of onsite warranty. Shoppers can add extra Rs.299 to buy a Lenovo 300 USB mouse.

b) Lenovo Thinkpad L14 ( 10th generation intel core i3)

Invest for that extra bit of productivity as this best selling business laptop- Lenovo Thinkpad is sturdy and robust enough to smoothen your daily work hours. This all powerful laptop has in-built blazing-fast WiFi 6 to connect you to the internet right away. Customers would get a DOS operating system with 35.56 cms FHD IPS anti-glare LED backlight. The best part is that Lenovo Thinkpad L14 comes with a suite of ThinkSheild security solutions to safeguard your data. Shoppers can buy the mighty laptop at just Rs.52,890. One can pay an additional minimal amount of Rs.2590 to get a Lenovo 100 stereo USB headset.

c) Lenovo Tab M10 (Full High Definition)

As Covid has changed the course of education and that’s why you need to invest in this family tablet from Lenovo. Lenovo Tab M10 has a 7000 MAH battery with snapdragon 450 processor to make your online classes seamless and more productive. The LEnovo tablet with Android 9 Operating system worth Rs. 25000 is available at an enticing discounted price of Rs.13,999. The USPs of this tablet are of course its colossal battery and light & thin build that makes it a lot easier for you to handle it. Also, Lenovo Tab M10 has two Dolby Atmos speakers on the front to transform the way you consume entertainment. Customers would get 1 year carry-in warranty on the tablet itself along with 6 months of warranty on the accessories.

d) Lenovo Legion 5i (15) (10th generation intel core i7)

Give wings to your passion for gaming as with Lenovo Legion 5i 15 one gets to experience the exceedingly smooth 10th generation intel core i7 processor. Customers would get in-built windows 10 pro and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX graphics card to help you enliven your gaming experience. This minimalist designed gaming laptop also has a year of Legion support for a year. The best part is Lenovo gives you a chance to customize your own gaming laptop. Shoppers can buy this beastly laptop at an astounding price of Rs.68,990. One is required to pay extra for additional accessories such as mouses, headsets, monitors and so on. Enjoy one year of premium care along with an extra 1 year of accidental damage protection.

e) Lenovo Thinkpad T14 (AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U Processor)

Not just studying for students but online teaching has also been catching on in the post-pandemic world. This high-performance laptop has been specially designed for teachers as it comes with included MS office (Home & Student). It delivers long battery hours along with rapid charging technology so that your online lectures don’t get hampered. If you are worried about spilling water or juices during the class then you should know that Lenovo Thinkpad T14 has been tested against 12-military grade requirements. Customers can buy this superior Lenovo top selling laptop at Rs.119,990.

