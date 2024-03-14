LEARNING DIFFICULTIES IN CHILDREN

March 14, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Scholastic Backwardness:

Every child has the potency to learn though the pattern and rate of learning differs from one child to another. When children are enrolled in school, they are expected to learn at the same pace as their peers which not only affects the child’s self-esteem and leads to undue pressure for the child but also causes stress to the child’s family if left unresolved. Scholastic backwardness can be considered when a child fails in one or more subjects, or when a child’s marks are below the 10th percentile in a class or when a teacher considers a child ”difficult to teach” .Poor scholastic performance is seen around 20% of children in a class room.

All underachieving children are not learning disabled and there is also so much of individual variations among these children .Poor scholastic performance could be a symptom of larger underlying problem in a child.

Causes for poor scholastic performance:

The causes for poor scholastic performance are multifactorial. They include both medical and socio-cultural/Environmental causes.

Medical causes include;

Prematurity

Low birth weight

Genetic conditions

Neurodevelopmental conditions like

Specific learning disability Autism ADHD Intellectual disability

Vision/Hearing issues

Head injury

Chronic illnesses

Malnutrition and nutritional deficiencies

Epilepsy

Socio-cultural/Environmental causes include;

Chronic neglect

Substance abuse

Child abuse

Poor socio economic status

Unsatisfactory home environment

Dispute among parents

High parental expectations

Frequent school changes

Bullying

Overcrowding in classes

Poor teaching methodology.

Poor motivation to study

Too much screen time

A child may present with one or more of these factors .Boys are more commonly affected and child from rural areas are affected more than children from urban areas .These children may present with poor grades in school , school refusal ,behavioural ,medical or psychiatric issues.

Specific Learning Disability:

Specific Learning disability is a neurodevelopmental condition (more commonly reffered to as Dyslexia,though dyslexia is one of its subtypes) where the child’s scholastic performance is less than the potency of the child inspite of normal intelligence and absence of other medical and environmental risk factors.Dyslexia is a type of specific learning disability where the child can present with difficulty in reading and/or difficulty in understanding what is read. children may also present with difficulty in writing (dysgraphia)and difficulty in understanding math concepts(dyscalculia). Difficulty with reading, writing, and calculations result in poor academic performance, even though the child is quite competent, if judged on other aspects. As these children have normal IQ and they lack only in a narrow range of skills, they are not easily identified initially.

The following are some of the red flags of specific learning disability;

Mispronouncing words

reversal of words or letters

difficulty in identifying letter-sound association

difficulty in identifying rhyming words

poor/illegible handwriting

slow in writing

difficulty in recognising right/left,big/small

number writing errors

calculation errors

Children are diagnosed either because of their below average scholastic performance, or due to secondary psychological effects of difficulty in learning. Early identification is the key and these children need educational support.

Approach to a child with Learning difficulty

The first person to suspect learning difficulty in a child is either the parent or the preschool teacher.once they suspect learning difficulty in a child,they must seek support of a Pediatrician/Developmental Pediatrician for proper diagnosis and further management.Early diagnosis is the most important factor in management which requires a team effort by team comprising of;

Developmental Behavioural Pediatrician/ Pediatrician

Psychologist

Special educator

parents

The child will be evaluated for medical,developmental and behavioural issues and also assessed for neurodevelopmental conditions like Specific learning disability,Autism etc, following which appropriate treatment for the underlying cause is provided, like for example,correction of vision and hearing issues.Behavioural issues are addressed with counselling,behavioural /environmental modifications and if needed medications are used.Delays in identification makes intervention more challenging with lower success rates.

Most children with learning disabilities can be educated in regular mainstream schools(inclusive education).children with severe impairments may need special schools.Government of India has made various provisions for children with Specific learning disability. These children are allowed extra time during examination,grace marks,and use of calculator is allowed for children with difficulty in math. In today’s advanced world, these children have a lot of career options.

Dr. PERUMAL SATHYA S, MBBS,MD (Pediatrics)Fellowship in Developmental and Behavioral pediatrics

Consultant - Developmental and behavioral Pediatrics

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Guindy, Chennai

