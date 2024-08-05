Learn How to Transfer a Car Insurance Policy

You have recently learned how to drive and are planning to buy a vehicle to commute to the office. However, considering your budget, you cannot find any brand-new model that fits within your financial limits. Instead of waiting days to save up for car ownership, you explore the second-hand car market to buy a used car of your preferred make and model. Before making any payment, you must understand car ownership details and insurance transfer process.

What is a Car Insurance Transfer?

When you buy a second-hand car covered by comprehensive or third-party insurance coverage, you must get the insurance transferred. According to Section 157 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the buyer must initiate the transfer within 14 days.

However, for the first 14 days, the policy will automatically covers the vehicle for third-party liability.

Guide to Transferring Car Insurance Policy

Car insurance policy transfer is simple if you are aware of the process. These steps can be taken by the seller. And in case a buyer is doing so, ensure that the seller has handed over all the necessary documents to you.

Step 1: Contact the insurer and notify about transfer of the policy. The insurer’s executive will guide the buyer or you, and provide the necessary forms.

Gather all required documents. This includes Form 29 and 30, NOC from the previous car insurance policy proposer, and other relevant documents. Step 3: Fill out the policy transfer application form provided by the insurer. Ensure all details provided are accurate to avoid any complications.

Fill out the policy transfer application form provided by the insurer. Ensure all details provided are accurate to avoid any complications. Step 4: The insurer may require an inspection of the vehicle. Schedule this at a convenient time.

The insurer may require an inspection of the vehicle. Schedule this at a convenient time. Step 5: Once the insurer verifies the documents and finds the details on the inspection report to be as per the company’s policy, they will approve the transfer.

Once the insurer verifies the documents and finds the details on the inspection report to be as per the company’s policy, they will approve the transfer. Step 6: Pay any transfer fees or charges. The insurer will then issue a new policy document in the new owner’s name.

Documents Required to Complete Car Insurance Transfer Process

The following documents are required to complete the transfer process.

Form 51

Form 51 serves as a Certificate of Insurance (COI). It verifies that a motor vehicle is insured and complies with legal requirements. Form 51 contains the insured’s name, vehicle registration number, insurance period, and liability limits information.

Form 29

This form serves as notice to the RTO that ownership is changing hands, and it confirms that all relevant documents — such as the car’s insurance policy, original Registration Certificate (RC), and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate — have been handed over to the new buyer.

Form 30

Form 30 includes details like the transferor’s name, address, and the buyer’s information.

NOC by the Policyholder

No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the original owner confirms no pending claims on the policy. It enables the new owner to assume full responsibility.

Form 28

It is another NOC document that you must get from the RTO (Regional Transport Office). This document certifies that there is no pending fines, FIR, or taxes on the vehicle.

Inspection Report

As already mentioned, this document highlights the current state of the insured vehicle. The insurer prepares the inspection report after a thorough assessment of the condition.

Other important documents

New application form

Old car insurance policy documents

No-Claim Bonus documents

What if the transfer process is not complete?

If the insurance is not successfully transferred, the new owner will have to pay for the repair expenses in the event of loss or damage.

If the second-hand car you have purchased injures a third party, regardless of the damage amount, the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal may ask you to bear the entire liabilities.

If the RTO officials find you driving an uninsured vehicle, be ready to pay a heavy penalty.

Is No-Claim Bonus Transferable?

No, NCB is not transferable. NCB is associated with the policyholder (vehicle owner) and not the vehicle), which means the policyholder can retain the bonus that he has earned so far. You can’t transfer the bonus that person earned as a policyholder.

If you are a seller, please ensure to get a letter from your insurer confirming that your NCB has been retained.

Conclusion

Transferring insurance when you buy a second-hand car is crucial. It ensures you are protected in case of an accident or damage. If the insurance isn’t transferred, any claims you make could be denied, leaving you to pay for repairs or legal costs out of pocket. It also keeps you legally compliant, as driving without valid insurance can lead to fines or penalties.

