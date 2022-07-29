Lancor Launches “Harmonia”, ‘Blue Circle’ Townships for Senior Residences with Cross Generational Communities

Chennai-based Lancor Holdings Limited, a leading developer in South India, has launched “Harmonia” Senior Residences, the country’s first ‘Blue Circle’ township built for senior citizens yet featuring cross-generational communities, at Sriperumbudur, Guduvanchery, and Sholinganallur.

Representing ‘Blue Circle’ for Seniors, Harmonia facilitates senior citizens to adopt an evolved style of ‘Senior Living’, conducive for good health, and long, happy life, fostered largely by the experience of living with people of all age groups, including the younger generation.

India’s first ever Blue Circle for Seniors, the multi-locational Harmonia residences comprise of villas and apartments designed for seniors with customised senior-friendly features offering independence, privacy and comfort. Seniors live “Harmoniously’ in a cross generational community.

The cost of 2 BHK villas at Sriperumbudur with a built up area of 900 sq.ft on a land area of 1700 sq.ft is fixed at Rs.63 lakhs, while at Guduvanchery, the cost of 2 BHK house varies between Rs.30 and 48 lakhs. Harmonia at Sholinganallur comprising of 2 and 3 BHK costs Rs.62.50 lakhs onwards.

Mr. V.K. Ashok, Chief Operating Officer speaks to the press added that “we are launching Harmonia ‘Blue Circle’ for seniors to fill the gap in the senior living sector in response to the growing need for evolving innovative housing for seniors. We realise that senior citizens demand not only budget friendly properties but also trained support staff for their special needs while treating them with dignity and care in inclusive communities.

Harmonia “Blue Circle” for seniors is conscious of these requirements and provides for healthy food, active life style and the opportunity to live amongst younger generation.

The senior friendly amenities at Harmonia “Blue Circle” for senior residences include club house, parks, swimming pool, gym, restaurant, lounge, library, tennis court, badminton court, temple and convenience store.

