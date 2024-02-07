Kurlon Mattress - Price & Review (February 2024)

February 07, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Kurlon, a household name in India for over 60 years, boasts a legacy of quality and comfort. Its claim to fame? Pioneering coir mattresses, Kurlon is a natural option popular for its durability and orthopaedic support. But in today’s diverse landscape, Sunday Mattress’s high-quality, exceptional comfort and all-natural latex & memory foam construction have emerged as a formidable competitor. Wakefit, with its budget-friendly mattresses and impressive customer service, is another key player.

So, where does Kurlon stand in this competitive landscape? Let’s dive in and compare!

Kurlon vs. Competitors

Kurlon Mattress

Kurlon is one of the oldest mattress brands in India. It has stayed relevant over the decades by focusing on product innovation, quality and consumer insight. Kurlon offers a wide range of products, including spring, foam, coir, orthopaedic mattresses, pillows, and other accessories. Kurlon has a pan-India presence with many dealers and retail outlets countrywide.

Kurlon website - https://kurlon.com/

Kurlon customer care - 8150000103

We tested a range of Kurlon mattresses and found them quite comfortable and supportive. The coir mattresses properly aligned the spine and relieved pressure points. The spring mattresses were responsive and bounced back well.

Based on our extensive research and customer feedback, we have carefully curated a list of the five best Kurlon mattresses. Below, you will find the prices (for the 6-inch queen size) (72” x 60”) and average ratings (out of 5 stars) on Flipkart for each mattress:

Kurlon Coir Mattress - ₹9,879 with 4.2-star rating

Kurlon Dual Comfort Foam Mattress - ₹8,207 with 4.1-star rating

Kurlon Spinel Ortho Bonded Foam Mattress - ₹16,036 with a 4.3-star rating

Kurlon Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress - ₹10,107 with a 4.1 star rating

Kurlon Supernova Pocket Spring Mattress - ₹18,544 with 3.9-star rating

Sunday Mattress

Sunday Mattress is one of India’s fastest-growing D2C mattress brands that provides 100% safe and natural memory foam and latex mattresses. Sunday Mattress focuses on natural foam, certified raw materials, and excellent customer support. It also offers a 100-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

Sunday Website - https://www.sundayrest.com

Sunday Customer care - 08047494649

We tested all 3 Sunday mattresses:

The Sunday Latex Plus mattress is a luxurious, eco-friendly option (with 100% natural latex) that offers supreme comfort without compromising support. The Sunday Ortho Latex Plus mattress is a firmer yet affordable alternative that provides adequate spinal alignment and comfort. For those who prefer memory foam, there is the Sunday Ortho Memory Foam mattress, a budget-friendly and orthopaedic mattress.

Here are the top Sunday mattresses with their pricing (for the 8-inch queen size) (60” x 78”) along with average ratings:

• Sunday Latex Plus 4 Mattress - ₹39,999 with 4.8-star rating

• Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress - ₹22,999 with 4.7-star rating

• Sunday Ortho Memory 4 Mattress - ₹18,999 with 4.7-star rating

Wakefit Mattress

Wakefit is an Indian mattress and sleep solutions brand founded in 2016. Wakefit aims to provide high-quality memory foam and spring mattresses at affordable prices directly to consumers online, eliminating the middlemen.

Wakefit website - https://www.wakefit.co/

Wakefit Customer care - 9883333123

After testing a wide range of Wakefit mattresses in our lab, we found them to provide good comfort and support for the price. Wakefit uses quality foams and fabric in their construction. Most models have a medium firm feel that caters to a broad range of sleepers. The brand offers free shipping and 100-night risk-free returns to help customers find the right mattress.

Based on our research and testing, here are our top 5 picks along with Wakefit mattress prices (for the 6-inch queen size) (72” x 60”) and the average rating on Amazon:

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress - ₹13,973 with 4.5-star rating

Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress - ₹14,101 with 4.5-star rating

Wakefit Grid Ortho Bed Mattress - ₹13,962 with 4.4-star rating

Wakefit Latex Mattress with Memory Foam - ₹18,740 with 4.4-star rating

Wakefit Latex Plus Mattress - ₹28,790 with 3.9-star rating

The Sleep Company

The Sleep Company has gained popularity for its innovative sleep solutions, particularly the patented SmartGRID technology. This unique system utilises a network of air channels to ensure air circulation, keeping you cool even in hot and humid regions. The Sleep Company’s focus on cutting-edge technology and materials has earned them a loyal following among sleep enthusiasts.

The Sleep Company website - https://thesleepcompany.in/

The Sleep Company Customer care - 9811981911

We tested The Sleep Company’s mattresses, and there’s no denying their luxurious feel. The materials are top-notch, the construction is impeccable, and the SmartGRID technology lives up to its hype. However, one thing we noticed is that luxury comes at a price. The Sleep Company mattresses are some of the most expensive on the market, which may be a consideration for budget-conscious sleepers.

Despite the price tag, The Sleep Company offers a range of mattresses to suit different needs and preferences. Here are our top 5 picks, along with their prices (for 6-inch queen size) (72” x 60”) on Amazon:

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress - ₹21,499 with 4.5-star rating

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Mattress - ₹28,140 with 4.5-star rating

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress - ₹29,290 with 4.5-star rating

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Royale Latex Mattress - ₹67,925 with 4.4-star rating

The Sleep Company SnowTec™ SmartGRID Mattress - ₹40,639 with 4.6-star rating

Sunday vs Kurlon vs Wakefit vs The Sleep Company: A Detailed Comparison

Sunday Latex Plus Mattress

After extensive testing and analysis of numerous mattresses from these brands, our sleep research team confidently chose the Sunday Latex Plus mattress as the #1 pick in our best mattress list. This high-quality all-latex mattress impressed our testers across the board during rigorous testing.

We were impressed by the perfect balance of comfort and support the Latex Plus provides. It contours gently to relieve pressure while maintaining even spinal alignment for all sleeping positions. The responsive latex and reinforced edges make moving on the mattress effortless. Though supportive, it still isolates motion extremely well - ideal for couples.

Our testers weighing over 120 kg experienced robust support without excessive sinkage or edge roll-off. At the same time, the 7-zone design alleviated sharp pressure points.

What We Liked

Excellent spinal support - no sagging or sinkage in the middle at all

Luxurious plush comfort that cushioned joints perfectly

Cool and breathable - never overheated, even in summer

Impressive isolation of motion transfer

Non-compressed, hence last-longer (12-15 years with proper care)

No bothersome off-gassing odour whatsoever

Hypoallergenic organic cotton cover ideal for those sensitive to allergens

What Can Be Improved

Justified price considering all-natural materials but costly for some budgets.

Only available on Sunday’s website, not in other retail stores

Dense latex construction makes the mattress heavy and difficult to move or flip.

Best For - Everyone, irrespective of their weight or sleeping position. Best for couples and hot sleepers.

Kurlon Inspire Mattress

We have been testing the Kurlon Inspire mattress, one of the best-selling mattresses from Kurlon, for almost a month in our lab. It is a hybrid mattress that combines memory foam and coir layers. It has a medium-firm feel and a 6-inch thickness. It also has a polar fleece grey tapestry top cover.

Our back and stomach sleeping testers found the Inspire’s medium-firm feel ideal, keeping the spine aligned without sagging under the hips. The foam layers contoured their bodies nicely while preventing the stiff feel some firm beds have. The foam also cushioned their shoulders when side sleeping.

However, our dedicated side sleepers needed more pressure relief, especially at the shoulders and hips. When lying on their sides, they felt the Inspire was too firm without enough sinking and cradling. Heavier testers over 100 kg also pressed through the foam too much, hitting the base layers.

What We Liked

Medium-firmness - supporting back/stomach sleepers below 100 kg without excessive firmness

Minimal motion transfer between sleep partners

Non-compressed - retains its shape and quality for longer

Memory foam cushioned shoulders and hips effectively

Top cover is soft, smooth, and breathable

Good pressure relief for joints and muscles

What Can Be Improved

No trial period to test the mattress before buying it.

Heavy and bulky - difficult to move or flip the mattress.

Price feels expensive

Not very breathable - traps heat and moisture in humid conditions.

Lacks proper support for side sleepers.

Best For - Those seeking a durable coir mattress or back and stomach sleepers under 100 kg.

Pro Tip - Prefer latex mattresses over coir ones if you want close body-hugging and pain relief. Latex contours very well to the curves of your body and relieves pressure points. Coir is firmer with more bounce back, unlike latex’s cushioning cradle.

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Coming in at #3 in our mattress rankings is the wildly popular Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress, which is by far the best-selling model from the Wakefit brand. Wakefit mattresses receive rave reviews for a good reason - they provide an ideal blend of contouring comfort and supportive pressure relief.

Our stomach sleeper found it comfortable, noting how his shoulders sunk in just the right amount without misaligning his spine. Even our petite side sleeper didn’t feel “swallowed up”. However, our heavyweight sleeper, who was over 100kg, noted he felt sunk in without adequate support under his midsection.

The mattress also retained a bit more heat than ideal during the night due to the thick memory foam. And while motion isolation was decent, it needed to be on par with the best mattresses we’ve tested. You may notice some movement when your partner changes position.

What We Liked

Close contouring and pressure relief for average-weight back and side sleepers

Quality materials and construction at an affordable price point

Good motion isolation for couples, though not the absolute best

Quality foam that doesn’t make you feel overly stuck

The cover is soft, breathable and removable for cleaning

Compressed for easy shipping and setup. However, this does impact its overall durability over time.

What Can Be Improved

Heavier stomach sleepers over 100kg feel a lack of support

Retains more heat than ideal mattresses

Responsiveness and bounce are just average

Changing positions can require some extra effort

Edge support is good but not exceptional

Best For - Average weight side and back sleepers under 100kg looking for pressure relief and moderate contouring at an affordable price point.

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Mattress

The SmartGRID Luxe is at #4 on our list and is one of the most popular and searched models from The Sleep Company. This all-foam mattress was one of the better plush options for side sleepers under 100 kg seeking close contouring and pressure relief.

Our testers found the quilted top layer and foams cushioned the shoulders and hips well in the side sleeping positions. Our side sleepers found the mattress medium-soft, and the mattress moulds the body curves perfectly. The medium-light firmness and plush feel seemed ideal for strict side sleepers.

However, our stomach sleeping testers weren’t huge fans, finding it caused their hips to sink too deep and put strain on their lower backs. Heavier testers over 100 kg also noticed more sagging around the hips and midsection in all positions, feeling it lacked adequate support for larger bodies. But our average-weight back sleepers didn’t have major complaints.

What We Liked

Good comfort and support. Cushions well without impacting stability.

Stays cool due to the patented SmartGRID layer’s 2,500+ air channels

The cotton viscose cover is soft and breathable

Good pressure relief in the shoulders and hips for side sleepers

Easy movement and switching positions with minimal slowness in responding

What Can Be Improved

The mattress is too soft and lacks support for significantly heavy people over 100 kg.

Edge support, while decent, could be improved.

Responsiveness could be better, with some slowness regaining shape after pressure.

Average motion isolation. Even extremely light sleepers notice movements.

Super expensive.

Best For - Side or back sleepers under 100 kg seeking a soft, contouring, luxurious mattress or hot sleeper.

Pro Tip - Online brands like Sunday often have lower overhead costs, allowing them to offer mattresses at a lower price point than major brands sold in stores. Buying online cuts out the middleman markup seen at retail.

Why Should You Trust Us?

Meet Our Mattress Testing Expert Sandhya Ravi heads our product testing division and brings over a decade of experience evaluating mattresses and other home goods. Her engineering background allows her to examine materials and construction thoroughly. Sandhya’s commitment to rigorous, unbiased testing makes her recommendations highly trusted by consumers seeking quality products.

Our Mattress Testing Methodology Stage 1: Sample Selection - We carefully handpicked mattress samples from the top brands, including Kurlon, Sunday, Wakefit and The Sleep Company. We selected the most popular and highly rated mattress models for a head-to-head comparison. Stage 2: Evaluation Parameters - Our experts evaluated the mattresses on over 15 parameters like comfort, support, sinkage, bounce, edge support, motion transfer, durability, quality of materials, warranty policies, pricing and value for money. Stage 3: Testing Protocol - Our team of experts blind-tested the mattresses following a rigorous protocol. Testers rated each mattress for the different parameters after sleeping on them for at least 3 weeks. We tested across age groups and body types to ensure well-rounded feedback.

Kurlon Mattress Price List

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, Kurlon in one of the top 5 mattress brands in India. Key stats for the brand include:

126 mattress options

9 manufacturing plants across 5 states

Network of 10,000+ dealers, 72 branch locations

Revenue of INR 808.80 crores in FY2022

1,160 employees (as of 2022)

Kurlon offers mattresses for all types of sleepers and budgets. Kurlon bed range starts from ₹3,790 and goes up to ₹101,600, which includes coir and memory foam mattresses for back, side and stomach sleepers across varying price points.

Kurlon Mattress Price (Queen size) (72” x 60”)

Below, we have compiled a list of all Kurlon mattresses 6x6 price for you to choose the best mattress brand as per your budget:

• Kurlon Angelica Box Top - ₹48,599

• Kurlon Desire Top - ₹15,699

• Kurlon Diamond - ₹16,899

• Kurlon Dream Sleep - ₹19,999

• Kurlon Ever Firm - ₹15,499

• Kurlon Foambed - ₹21,119

• Kurlon Inspire - ₹24,699

• Kurlon Kurlo Bond - ₹22,699

• Kurlon Kurlo Bond Plus - ₹23,699

• Kurlon Kurlocoir - ₹10,699

• Kurlon Luxurino - ₹85,599

• Kurlon Magnum Plus - ₹45,285

• Kurlon Mermaid - ₹60,599

• Kurlon Mysore Silk Plus - ₹15,999

• Kurlon Ortho Magic - ₹28,499

• Kurlon Pure Coir - ₹13,099

• Kurlon Pure Coir STR8 - ₹13,699

• Kurlon Rebel Str8 - ₹13,754

• Kurlon Relish Pillow Top - ₹29,699

• Kurlon Sparkle - ₹14,299

• Kurlon Spine Comfort - ₹35,499

• Kurlon Spine Therapy - ₹37,499

• Kurlon Spinekare - ₹57,499

• Kurlon Teensy - ₹9,099

Tips for Choosing the Right Kurlon Mattress Here are some tips to help choosing the best Kurlon mattress: For back pain sufferers - Choose an orthopaedic mattress like Kurlon Dream Sleep that provides optimal back support and alignment. The extra firm feel relieves back pain. For hot sleepers - Opt for a Kurlon mattress with cooling memory foam like the Kurlon Mermaid mattress. The foam layer regulates temperature for a cool sleeping surface. For budget buyers - Kurlon’s value range of mattresses, like the Kurlon Kurlocoir, offers quality at affordable prices. These provide decent comfort without being too expensive. For seniors - Kurlon mattresses like the Kurlon Relish Pillow Top are designed to support ageing bodies. The responsive pocket springs offer cushioned comfort. For kids - Choose a medium-soft mattress like Kurlon Diamond, allowing your kid to sleep comfortably. It adapts to their changing needs.

Before buying, visit Kurlon showrooms to test out mattresses by lying down for a few minutes. This gives a better feel than a quick sit test.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the warranty period for Kurlon Mattresses?

Kurlon Mattresses come with different warranty periods depending on the type and model. Generally, the warranty period ranges from 2 to 10 years.

How can I avail myself of the Kurlon Mattress Exchange Offer?

The Kurlon Mattress Exchange Offer is a promotion that allows you to exchange your old mattress for a new one at a discounted price. To avail of the offer, visit a Kurlon store, select the bed you want to buy, provide information about your old mattress, get an exchange value, and pay the difference.

Which type of Kurlon Mattress is best for back pain?

The best type of Kurlon mattress for back pain is the one that provides adequate support and pressure relief for your spine and joints. Some of the Kurlon Mattresses suitable for back pain are Kurlon Spinekare, Kurlon Ortho, Kurlon Spine Therapy, etc.

How can I clean my Kurlon Mattress?

You can clean your Kurlon Mattress by following these steps:

Vacuum the mattress regularly to remove dust and dirt.

Spot-clean any stains with a mild detergent and a damp cloth.

Air-dry the bed in a well-ventilated area.

Avoid using harsh chemicals, bleach, or steam cleaners on the bed.

Use a mattress protector or cover to prevent spills and stains.

How can I contact Kurlon Customer Care?

You can contact Kurlon Customer Care by calling their customer care number 8150000103 (between 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, Monday to Sunday) or emailing them at customercare@kurlon.com. You can also visit their website and fill out the contact form.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”