KUR International Launches its International Operations in Chennai, India

December 18, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

KUR International, a healthcare conglomerate headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA, has expanded its footprint to Chennai, India, marking its entry into the Indian Pharmaceutical Research landscape.

Renowned for its commitment to advancing scientific research and improving human welfare, KUR International has introduced its multifaceted alliance to India, aiming to revolutionize healthcare operations.

KUR International’s proficiency in centralised Clinical Research Administration and Site Management Services is delivered through its subsidiaries Kur Research and Urgent Care Clinical Trials. These arms ensure seamless integration of clinical research, benefiting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organisations. By streamlining processes, KUR International enhances the experience for healthcare providers and patients alike, culminating in improved healthcare outcomes. Further bolstering their ability to advance scientific research is the management of a geographically diverse biobank called Vexillum, expediting access to critical biological samples vital for research and development endeavours.

Under the umbrella of its Contract Research Organization (CRO) division, Kerevna, the conglomerate extends comprehensive clinical trial services. These services encompass a spectrum of offerings, including regulatory affairs, clinical trial planning, site selection, recruitment support, clinical monitoring, data management, logistics, biostatistics, medical writing, and project management.

Innovatively addressing preventive care and screening, Kur Diagnostics conducts specialised screening programs that are non-invasive and administered by proficiently trained technicians. These screenings provide valuable insights into an individual’s health risks, enabling physicians to craft personalised care plans aimed at mitigating potential life-threatening issues. Acting as the backbone for all these diverse entities, Atlas Essentials, KUR International’s managed services organization, provides crucial human capital and shared infrastructure across all its enterprises.

The official inauguration of KUR International’s India operations, based in Chennai, took place on 15 December 2023. The event was graced by Adam Maciak, the Chief Executive Officer, and Roshni Dasgupta, the Chief Financial Officer. In his reflections on the company’s Indian operations, Mr Adam Maciak underscored the strategic significance of the expansion, stating that it marks a pivotal moment for the conglomerate. This expansion, he emphasized, seeks to leverage India’s rich talent pool, technological advancements, and operational efficiencies, fortifying their commitment to delivering top-tier services to their clientele.

With its India entity, Atlas Essentials aspires to attract professionals across various domains, including clinical data analysis, regulatory affairs, data quality management, statistics, and financial and administrative roles. This augmentation aims to complement the existing U.S.-based teams and reinforce KUR International’s expanding global enterprise. KUR International’s foray into India symbolises a transformative phase in the healthcare landscape, promising innovative solutions and setting new benchmarks in service delivery.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”