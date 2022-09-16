Know About The Most Common Road Safety Rules

You will come across many road traffic rules in India. These rules are in place to reduce traffic accidents and keep riders and pedestrians safe. If you possess a bike, you must obey different traffic laws or face serious consequences. You don’t want to face the harsh penalty if you financed your bike and are paying EMI for it.

1. Drunk driving

Do you frequently ride your bike while under the influence of alcohol? If you answered yes, you are breaching the law. To avoid paying a fine in addition to the 2-wheeler loan interest rate, remember that drunk driving is strictly prohibited under road safety regulations. If you are caught doing so, traffic officers will slap you with a stiff fine. The allowable alcohol limit when riding is 30mg per 100ml of blood, according to traffic rules.

Fine: In case the traffic authority finds you breaching this law for the first time, they will penalise you with Rs 10,000 and can also send you behind bars for six months. If you commit this offence again, you will be fined Rs 15,000 and could be imprisoned for up to two years.

2. Talking over the phone

Smartphones are one of the leading causes of bike accidents. In case you talk on the phone while riding your bike, you are breaking the law. Furthermore, rash driving is prohibited by road safety rules. Driving dangerously, such as unnecessary overtaking on the road, failing to slow down on speed breakers, and so on, is considered rash riding and will result in a penalty.

Fine: In case of a first offence of the above nature, the traffic cops can fine you Rs 5,000 and imprison you for up to a year, depending on the severity. If you violate this rule again, you will face a Rs 10,000 fine or two years in prison.

3. Overspeeding

You must have noticed signboards stating the maximum speed limit while travelling on different roads or highways. When biking in the city, the maximum speed limit is 40-60 kph. Whereas; on highways, it is slightly higher. If you exceed the speed limit, you will be held guilty of violating the road safety laws and will face penalties.

Fine: Cases of overspeeding are subject to a penalty of Rs 4000.

4. Racing and speeding

It is advisable to take a route to racetracks if you wish to participate in a race. If you race within the city or on highways, you are in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act of 2019.

Fine: If you are held by the traffic cops for the first time for violating this law, they will charge up to Rs 5000 in penalty and may send you behind bars for one month. In case of repeated offence, you will face a Rs 10,000 fine and/ or one month in jail.

5. Riding without a driving licence

According to RTO rules, you are not permitted to ride your motorcycle on the road unless you have a valid driver’s licence. Even if you have a licence, it will be considered invalid if it’s damaged or expired. If you are caught breaking this law, you will face the consequences.

Fine: The RTO can fine you up to Rs 5,000 for the aforesaid offence.

6. Juvenile Riding

According to the Motor Vehicle Act of 2019, the concept of juvenile riding applies to minors. The rule states that individuals below the age of 16 are not permitted to ride a gearless bike on the road. In the case of bikes with gear, the minimum age limit is fixed at 18 years.

Fine: In case you are a minor and are still riding the two-wheeler, your guardian or the bike’s owner will have to pay the penalty of Rs 25,000. They may also face three years in prison, depending on the seriousness of the offence.

7. Riding without insurance

The Motor Vehicle Act of 1988 made it essential for all two-wheeler owners to get insurance coverage for their bikes before taking them out on the road. According to the rule, if your bike is not covered by the third-party liability cover, you are breaching the law. However, if you own a bike on a bike loan, we recommend that you go for comprehensive insurance to protect it against potential repair and replacement costs.

Fine: Riding without basic third-party insurance carries a Rs 2000 fine and/or a three-month prison sentence. In the case of a second or subsequent offence of the same sort, the penalty amount might be increased to Rs 4000, with imprisonment of up to three months.

8. Riding without a helmet

Helmets are designed to protect you in the event of a car accident. If you ride without one, the traffic police may penalise you.

Fine: A fine of Rs 1000 may be imposed for committing this offence. The traffic authority may also temporarily suspend your driving licence for three months.

To conclude:

Traffic rules are in place to keep you and pedestrians safe on the road. Make sure you obey the laws listed above to avoid penalties.