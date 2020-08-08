KIIT Deemed to be University:From Excellence to Eminence

08 August 2020 15:01 IST

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 53 countries to pursue professional and technical education. It has built its reputation as the most student-friendly university, anchored on the principles of Compassion and Humanity. Founded in 1992-93 as a modest vocational training centre by eminent educationist and social activist Prof. AchyutaSamanta, it took shape as a centre of higher learning in 1997, which is considered as the base year. Since then KIIT has grown exponentially, setting a high benchmark in each area of education.

With a diverse student body of 30,000, KIIT is on its way to becoming an international hub for quality professional and technical education. In a major boost to its global ambitions, the Govt. of India has recognised KIIT Deemed to be University as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE). KIIT has joined the select league of 10 public and 10 private universities which would be developed as world-class institutions under the Institution of Eminence (IoE) scheme of the Govt. of India.Further, it is the first Indian university to get Internationalization Strategies Advisory Service (ISAS) Badge from the International Association of Universities (IAU) which marks the achievement of milestones along the journey of internationalization.

As the institution’s global ranking was one of the criteria for selection as an Institution of Eminence, KIIT’s impressive position in international university rankings like QS and Times Higher Education (THE) helped it achieve this historic milestone.KIIT is just 23 years old as an institution for professional education (started in 1997) and 16 years old as a University (declared in 2004). But, despite being a very young university, it has secured impressive positions in various benchmark global university rankings and ‘Institution of Eminence’ recognition.

KIIT is also accredited in high grades by various national and international accreditation bodies. It was conferred ‘A’ category university status in 2015 by the Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India. It has been getting ‘A’ Grade from NAAC, the country's top accreditation body for higher education institutions, for three times in a row. B.Tech programmes have got the coveted Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), UK accreditation, besides ‘Tier 1’ (Washington Accord) from NBA. It has also been ranked among the top 31 universities by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Govt. of India.

Research and innovation are important hallmarks of a world-class university. The University has placed much emphasis on creating enabling infrastructure and facilities for advanced research in diverse areas. It is among only seven institutions in India selected by Boeing India for its Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme to boost aerospace entrepreneurship. Recently, KIIT was ranked 2nd among self-financing institutions of India by the Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

KIIT comprises 28 constituent Schools imparting cutting-edge skill and knowledge to over 30,000 students pursuing globally recognised bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programmes in 200 plus disciplines, spanning engineering, medicine, management, biotechnology, law and more. Each School functions from an independent campus having its own dedicated laboratories, library, conference halls, recreational and sports facilities. World-class infrastructure and facilities of KIIT are set in a beautiful green and eco-friendly ambiance. The setting of the whole campus works toward building opportunities that help students nurture their creative endeavours while striving for excellence.

The University has a remarkable campus placement record since its inception.There has been a significant improvement every year in various parameters such as the salary package, the number and quality of companies, etc.Due to its academic excellence and brand value, the recruitment drive of the University attracts top multinationals and reputed national companies.Salary package offered to KIIT students are at par with any other leading universities and national institutes in the country.In this context it is worth mentioning that KIIT is placing nearly 3000 students every year in technology streams. About 50% students are placed on ‘Day Zero’ itself in top multinational companies.In ‘Day Zero’ placements, the highest pay offered this year is Rs. 28 lakh, while the average is Rs. 6.5 lakh. This is comparable to any other national institutes in the country.Besides that, the remaining students are also placed in good national international companies with pay package ranging from Rs. 6 lakh (highest) to Rs. 4.5 lakh (average).

Campus placement in other Schools of KIIT – School of Management, School of Biotechnology, School of Law, School of Computer Application and School of Rural Management – is equally good. School of Biotechnology and School of Rural Management have been recording 100% placement, while School of Management 90%. Average salary of MBA graduates in School of Management is Rs. 7.5 lakh.Besides campus placement, every year nearly 500 students are selected in reputed national and international institutions for higher studies with the help of KIIT.

Bright future for students also awaits in KIIT School of Law, which is among top 10 law schools in the country. It is the first law School in the country to offer LL.B. with six specializations in Business Law, Constitutional Law, Crime & Criminology Law Intellectual Property Law, Taxation Law and International Law. Acknowledging its innovative programmes, the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and Menon Institute of Legal Advocacy and Training (MILAT) has conferred the Legal Education Innovation Award 2018 upon KIIT School of Law, which was presented by the Hon'ble Vice President of India.

KIIT is not merely involved in imparting quality education, it is world’s only self-financing university to have a really wide spectrum of social outreach activities. It is running world's biggest fully-free fully-residential institute exclusively for tribal children - Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). KISS provides holistic education from KG to PG, food, accommodation, health care, and all the basic necessities of life to 60,000 tribal children (30,000 existing students, 20,000 well placed alumni and 10,000 students in its various satellite centres). In a unique direct development action, KIIT has transformed a remote village (Kalarabank) in Odisha as a ‘Smart Village’ having all modern amenities of a city, while the Panchayat (Manpur) have been developed as a Model Panchayat. Among its numerous community outreach project, KIIT is facilitating developmental work in one aspirational district of Odisha. The University has also contributed immensely in the field of art, literature, culture, film, media and spiritualism.

After the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, KIIT responded swiftly to reduce the suffering of people. Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, the medical wing of KIIT, set up India’s first standalone COVID-19 hospital, a 500-bedded ultramodern facility including 50 critical care beds, with the support of the Govt. of Odisha. KIIT has also set up three 200-bedded COVID-19 hospitals, one each in Kandhamal, Balangir and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha. In a mammoth community service response, it reached out to various groups facing hardship due to the extended lockdown. The intervention includes distribution of food materials and other essentials to over 3 lakh pandemic-hit people. In a unique humanitarian gesture, KIIT Deemed to be University has decided to provide free education to the children of the Covid deceased in Odisha. The facility will be available for two academic years: 2020-21 and 2021-22.

As a university with a vision, KIIT promotes sports and games in a big way among the students. It is proud to produce an Olympian and several other athletes who have won medals for the country in international sports meets like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World University Games. It has the most elaborate and comprehensive sports infrastructure located at a single place in the country. This includes a world-class multi-sport stadium and 16 international standard sports complex distributed in different campuses. Recently, KIIT hosted the 1st Khelo India University Games, the biggest sports extravaganza in the country.

