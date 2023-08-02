KIIFCON PVT. LTD: designing the future 

August 02, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

KIIFCON is a private limited company, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) under the Finance Department of Kerala government.

Anchored by KIIFB, a driving force in Kerala’s development landscape, KIIFCON emerges as a catalyst in meeting the region’s escalating infrastructure demands. With its roots tracing back to the 1999 Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIF) Act, KIIFB has assumed a pivotal role as the primary funding arm of the Government of Kerala, mobilising funds for critical infrastructure projects State-wide.

In a triumphant collaboration, the visionary leadership of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, and Dr. K. M. Abraham, the esteemed Chairman of KIIFCON, has orchestrated a groundbreaking transformation in the realm of infrastructure development within the State. Their astute guidance has been the catalyst that propelled KIIFCON to new heights, redefining the very landscape of progress in Kerala. From inception to completion, KIIFB skillfully manages the entire lifecycle of infrastructure ventures, earning accolades for its precision monitoring and performance benchmarking. It has further solidified its standing by extending its trusted consultancy services for infrastructure development to various government departments and organisations at both State and central levels.

Central to KIIFCON’s prowess lies its profound synergy with KIIFB, which empowers the consultancy with a pool of distinguished technical experts boasting both national and international experience with major corporate and multinational giants. This skilled technical workforce forms the bedrock of KIIFCON’s operations, with expertise spanning diverse stages of projects, from feasibility studies to design, planning, execution, contract management, and quality assurance across sectors like transportation, buildings, energy, aviation, sports, offshore structures, tourism, water supply and sewerage. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, such as LiDAR, Building Information Modelling, GIS and Digital Twin development, KIIFCON’s team delivers innovative infrastructure solutions with a focus on sustainability.

In its debut year, KIIFCON made an indelible mark, ensuring reduced Project Management Consultancy (PMC) fees for Cochin Smart Mission Limited and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd. Through seamless handholding services during the changeover phase of one PMC to another for the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram project, KIIFCON showcased its efficiency and resourcefulness. Notably, KIIFCON’s role as PMC for Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has yielded remarkable progress and achievements, bolstered by its technical expertise and timely decision-making. The KIIFCON-led PMC Cochin Smart City Mission Project, secured through competitive bidding at a fee of ₹13.68 crores (merely 50 per cent of the previous PMC’s fee), has facilitated significant advancements in projects such as the Ernakulam market (₹73 crores), a multi-storied housing complex in Fort Kochi (₹44 crores), smart roads and parks, and addressing waterlogging issues through innovative equipment procurement.

KIIFCON’s commitment to cost-effectiveness, enabled by KIIFB’s strategic engagement of critical manpower, has driven successful ventures and yielded a net profit of ₹2 crores despite competitive pricing. Looking ahead, KIIFCON remains steadfast in embracing challenging projects, including the Industrial Rubber Park at Velloor, Kottayam, and the Urban Sustainable Land Reconstitution Project in Kochi, heralding its aspirations for future growth.

Moreover, KIIFCON embarks on Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, streamlining the operational efficiency of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) through Network Planning and Route Rationalisation. Transaction Advisory projects for KSRTC seek to optimise the commercial use of underutilised land parcels while enhancing public usage and cash flow.

Driven by KIIFB’s dedicated team of experts entrenched in high-end infrastructure work, KIIFCON epitomises cost-effective excellence, shaping the infrastructure landscape of Kerala with unrivalled passion and commitment. As KIIFCON continues to scale new heights, its unwavering resolve and visionary approach herald a promising future for Kerala’s infrastructure development.

By Satyajeet Rajan, IAS (Rtd)

(The author is the Additional CEO, KIIFB, and CEO, KIIFCON)

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”