March 01, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Kerala infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved funding for 64 projects worth Rs. 5681.93 crores. Of this, Rs. 3414 crores for 36 projects under public works department including land acquisition. 45th board meeting of KIIFB chaired by Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has issued financial sanction for the projects.

The approved 36 projects, include six projects under the Health Dept. worth Rs. 605.49 crores, nine under the Higher Education Dept. worth Rs. 600.48 crores, Chilavannoor Bund Road Bridge under the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Dept. worth Rs. 32.17 crores and Rs. 341.97 crores for Elamkulam Sewerage Plant. Eight projects of Health Dept. worth Rs. 605.49 crores for sanctioned. Nine projects worth Rs. 600.48 crores under Higher Education Dept., three projects worth Rs. 467.32 crores under Water Resources Dept, and two projects worth Rs. 42.04 for local Govt. Dept. were approved. Rs. 47.93 crore was sanctioned for Indoor Stadium at Pathanamthitta, Rs. 31.11 crores for the renovation of 8 schools and Rs. 10.24 crores were allowed for the Translational Research centre under Animal Husbandry Dept.

Other Major Projects:

Construction of Educational Complex in Pinarayi 232.05 crores. Women and child block at Thrissur Medical College 279.19 cores. Land Acquisition for 3 roads under Kannur Airport connectivity package 1979.47 crores. Land Acquisition of 50 acres of land for the Research Park at Vilappilsala 203.93 crores. Drinking water project for Mattannur, Iritty, Koyilandy, Tanur Municipality 467.37 crores Nine projects which are part of the Hillway 582.82 crores. Land Acquisition for 4 projects for coastal highway 139.90 crores. Land Acquisition for Aluva - Perumbavoor Road 262.75 crores. Development for 5 Junctions 20.55 crores Kodinada - Vazhimukku Road development including Balaramapuram underpass - Land Acquisition 113.90 crores. Construction of Burial Ground at Haripad, Adoor, Kalliassery, Moothedam, Panangad, Pazhayannur, Tharyode, Thuvoor, Vallathole Nagar, Vazhikkadavu Panchayats 28.21 crores. Land Acquisition for Kottarakkara Bye-Pass 110.36 crores. Development of Kovalam Beach 89.09 crores. Land Acquition of Manacaud, Attukal Temple Road 52.99 crores. Construction of 3 Translational Research centre 47.83 crores. Construction of 3 Hostels in Higher Education Dept 76.94 crores. Renovation of 5 Taluk Offices 271.85 crores. Development of Imageology Dept. in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College 43.75 crores.

