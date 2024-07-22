Kerala’s Green Hydrogen Initiatives: Leading the Path to a Sustainable Future

Green Hydrogen (GH2) is anticipated to play a crucial role as an energy carrier in the global energy system on a 1.5°C or 2°C pathway to 2050. Produced via renewable energy through water electrolysis, GH2 is essential for decarbonizing harder-to-abate industries like fertilizers, refineries, methanol production, maritime shipping, iron and steel, transportation, and chemicals, which cannot readily be electrified.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates hydrogen will contribute 6 per cent to cumulative emission reductions by 2050 under the Net Zero Emission 2021-2050 pathway. This includes hydrogen generated through low-carbon technologies such as electrolysis or fossil fuels with carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). By 2050, hydrogen is projected to account for 10 per cent of total final energy consumption, with electricity as the primary source for hydrogen production (~60 per cent) in the Net Zero Emission 2050 pathway.

Furthermore, Green Hydrogen is expected to stabilize the intermittent nature of renewable energy.

Kerala’s Commitment to Green Hydrogen

Kerala aims to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050 and become a 100 per cent Renewable Energy State by 2040, with GH2 playing a pivotal role in this endeavour. Given its renewable energy resources, Kerala is well-positioned to meet local demand and potentially become an export hub for GH2.

The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Kerala’s nodal agency for renewable energy, has been designated to oversee green hydrogen projects in the state.

Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster (HVIC)

Kerala is spearheading the development of a Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster (HVIC), a comprehensive initiative aimed at promoting energy transition and decarbonisation within the state. Kerala stands out as the only state in India to develop a comprehensive Valley, encompassing the entire hydrogen value chain—from production and storage to distribution and diverse end-use applications and research and development. This project includes biogenic and electrolysis-based hydrogen production and the application of hydrogen in water and road transport. Initially, these projects will be developed on a pilot basis and scaled up once commercially viable.

The Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has shortlisted ANERT to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Valley. The pilot phase DPR, involving ANERT as the lead partner and various public and private sector partners including industry, academic and research institutions, estimates the project cost at ₹133 crore. DST is expected to fund ₹53 crore for the pilot projects, with the remaining amount covered by the state and partner institutions. This ambitious project aims to establish Kerala as an early supplier of green ammonia and hydrogen to global markets.

ARAI Hydrogen Mobility Project

In a bid to promote sustainable mobility, the Kerala government, through ANERT, plans to deploy hydrogen-powered vehicles on a pilot basis for long-haul applications. Hydrogen technology is particularly suitable for heavy haul applications, and Kerala will be the first in India to pilot both fuel-cell and internal combustion engine-based hydrogen trucks. To support this initiative, two hydrogen refuelling stations will be developed along state highways, complementing the recently announced Hydrogen Highways initiative by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Kochi Green Hydrogen Hub

The German Development Agency (GIZ) and the Government of Kerala are collaborating to develop the Kochi Green Hydrogen Hub. GIZ awarded the tender for creating a roadmap for a green hydrogen cluster in Kochi to MEC Intelligence, a research and consulting firm. The project aims to connect various stakeholders across the green hydrogen value chain, from renewable energy to the production of green hydrogen and its potential off-take by refineries, mobility sectors, and further processing into ammonia for the fertilizer and maritime sectors.

The hub is expected to have a capital expenditure of INR 18,542 crore and will feature a 1 GW electrolyzer, storage facilities, and necessary infrastructure, with a production capacity of 120 kilotonnes per annum (kTPA). An export-oriented unit will cater to additional markets, leveraging Kerala’s water access and port infrastructure. Subsequent phases will see capacity expansion driven by industrial demand from refineries, fertilizer, and chemical plants.

The Kerala government is proactively promoting green hydrogen initiatives. Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the fully solar-powered airport, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to establish a green hydrogen plant at the airport. Under this agreement, BPCL will set up and manage an integrated green hydrogen plant and fueling station, with a production capacity of 100 Nm³/hour from a 500 kW electrolyzer system.

Given its strategic access to the Vizhinjam seaport, Kerala sees significant export opportunities for green hydrogen. Although the state is in the nascent stages of developing its green hydrogen industry, there is considerable interest and activity from both the government and private sector.

ANERT is at the forefront of promoting green hydrogen research and development. Kerala’s multi-faceted approach to green hydrogen involves addressing technical and economic challenges while leveraging the potential benefits to position the state as a leader in clean energy production and contributor to a greener future.

Website: www.nsws.gov.in/portal/scheme/greenhydrogenpolicy

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”