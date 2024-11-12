Keltron Launches India’s First Supercapacitor Production Facility: A Major Leap in Electronics Manufacturing  

1st Oct’2024 Honorable Chief Minister of Kerala, Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the landmark event for India’s electronics manufacturing sector’s first Supercapacitor Production Facility at Keltron Component Complex Limited (KCCL) in Kannur. This milestone was celebrated with the presence of several dignitaries, including Hon. Minister for Industry, Law & Coir Shri. P. Rajiv. Shri. M Vijin, MLA of Kalliassery, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, setting the tone for the event and highlighting India’s growing capability in advanced electronics manufacturing.

The event also saw the presence of key figures such as Shri. E.P. Jayarajan, Ex-Minister, Shri. T.V. Rajesh, Ex-MLA, Smt. P.P. Divya, District Panchayath President, and Shri. T.T. Balakrishnan, Panchayath President, among other notable dignitaries. Their collective attendance underscored the importance of this project for both Kerala and the nation. Shri. A.P.M. Muhammed Hanish, Principal Secretary (Industries), took the stage to present the detailed project report, outlining the goals and impact of this pioneering facility. Shri. N. Narayana Moorthy, Chairman of Keltron, expanded on the company’s future growth plans, focusing on how this new facility will position Keltron as a leader in advanced capacitor technologies.

Shri. K. Ajithkumar, Executive Chairman of the Board of Public Sector Transformation (BPT), and Dr. Manu S.K, Deputy Director of VSSC, joined other dignitaries in offering their felicitation. Trade union leaders, whose support is key to Keltron’s ongoing success, also shared their thoughts. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri. K.G. Krishnakumar, Managing Director of Keltron Component Complex Limited.

Keltron Component Complex Limited (KCCL), which began operations on October 8, 1974, has come a long way, with a strong base of over 1,400 public shareholders. Today, it stands as the biggest aluminum electrolytic capacitor manufacturer in India. The company’s product line has expanded significantly, including MPP capacitors in cylindrical and rectangular forms, KVAR capacitors, and more. With an annual production capacity exceeding 13 crore capacitors, KCCL has established itself as a major player in the electronics component industry.

Apart from capacitors, KCCL also manufactures other passive electronic components, such as resistors (metal film and carbon film) and crystals of different ratings. Situated on more than 14 acres of land in Kannur, the company employs over 700 individuals and operates with more than 400 automatic and semi-automatic machines. KCCL’s extensive dealer network spans across India with more than 120 dealers and seven marketing offices in major cities. As a government undertaking under the Government of Kerala, the company has consistently shown growth, recording net profits year after year. This consistent performance has cemented its position as one of the top electronics components manufacturers in India.

The company’s R&D wing, known as the “KPP Nambiar Electronics Research and Development Centre,” is recognized by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. The Supercapacitor Production Facility is a result of years of dedicated research into this rapidly evolving technology. KCCL has been involved in the development of supercapacitors since 2014 when it partnered with a Government of India research project titled “Development of Aerogel Supercapacitors.” This ₹20 crore project, funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and KCCL itself in a 40:40:20 ratio, was successfully concluded in 2018.

The facility’s establishment marks a significant technological leap for KCCL, which has long associations with prominent research organizations, including ISRO, CMET, and NMRL (DRDO). These collaborations have resulted in various innovative projects, including fabrication support for supercapacitors. With ISRO providing technical support for the Supercapacitor Production Facility, the project has been executed at the highest standards of quality and innovation.

The first phase of the project, involving an investment of ₹18 crore, is now complete, with successful pilot production and the necessary approvals. The total investment in the project is estimated to be ₹42 crore and is expected to generate a turnover of ₹22 crore with a net profit of ₹3 crore by the fourth year of implementation. The production facility is equipped with 0.5% RH dry rooms, costing approximately ₹4 crore, and more than 11 advanced machines, many of which have been imported.

Supercapacitors, also known as ultra-capacitors or electrical double-layer capacitors, are high-capacity capacitors that can store significantly more energy than conventional capacitors while operating at lower voltage limits. With a capacitance that is up to 100 times higher than that of electrolytic capacitors, supercapacitors can accept and deliver charge much faster than batteries and can withstand more charge/discharge cycles. Keltron’s supercapacitors are designed using activated carbon electrodes with an organic electrolyte, making them ideal for a wide range of applications. The unique properties of activated carbon, including its low cost, high surface area, and versatile structure, make it suitable for high-power applications without complex design requirements.

Supercapacitors are increasingly being used in various industries, including automotive, renewable energy, electric vehicles, energy meters, inverters, and more. They are especially valuable in applications that require short-duration power boosts. By connecting multiple supercapacitors in series or parallel manufacturers can create supercapacitor power banks to meet energy demands. The ability to store and deliver energy quickly makes them a valuable component in a growing number of industrial applications.

With the establishment of the Supercapacitor Production Facility, KCCL has positioned itself as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electronic components. The versatility of supercapacitors makes them indispensable in industries ranging from transportation and consumer electronics to renewable energy, defense, and space launch vehicles. This cutting-edge technology serves as a bridge between batteries and traditional capacitors, fulfilling energy storage and discharge needs across multiple sectors.

KCCL’s journey from its inception in 1974 to becoming a major player in the global electronics components industry is a testament to its resilience and commitment to innovation. The company’s ISO 9001:2015 certification along with BIS (ISI) certification, CE certifications and ROHS certifications for its products demonstrates its adherence to the highest quality. These certifications further strengthen its reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking manufacturer.

Keltron-Kannur, a leading manufacturer of Passive Components such as Capacitors, Resistors, and Crystals in India, aims to become the largest electronics components manufacturer in India by 2030. As part of this vision, Keltron-Kannur plans to expand its product portfolio to include Active Components like Transistors and Power ICs, in addition to Surface Mount Device (SMD) production. This expansion is in line with the company’s Master Plan (Vision 2030) to establish Keltron-Kannur as a major Electronics Components Hub in India. The new projects planned as part of this expansion will enable Keltron-Kannur to strengthen its position in the electronics components market and contribute to the growth of the industry in India.

As KCCL celebrates its Golden Jubilee in 2024, marking 50 years of operation, it continues to grow and succeed in India’s electronics manufacturing landscape. With its products earning the trust of consumers and industry leaders alike, Keltron has set its sights on a future of continued innovation and expansion. The company’s investment in supercapacitor production is not just a significant milestone for Keltron but also a major step forward for India in the global electronics market.

Contact Us :

Keltron Component Complex Limited

Keltron Nagar, Kalliasseri P.O, Kannur,Kerala, India. PIN-670 56

Tel.: 0497-2781454, 0497-2780735

Mail Id: md@keltroncomp.org , sales@keltroncomp.org

Web.: www.keltroncomp.org

Mr Raj Krishnan G

Marketing Head

Mob: 7012182582

