Kamakshi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research – Quality Education, Hands on Experience & Assured Jobs

08 September 2021 16:40 IST

Dr.Kamakshi Memorial Hospital at Pallikaranai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Dr. Kamakshi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (KIMSR) which was established in the year 2010 is an extension of the vision and mission of Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, which is to make quality health accessible to everyone. The 75000 square feet 300 bedded multi-specialty hospital at Pallikaranai, Chennai was established in 2005 by Dr.TG Govindarajan, Founder and Chairman. Through the well-designed courses at KIMSR, Dr. KMH extends its support and expertise beyond its own walls by equipping its students with knowledge and hands-on training in a variety of supportive medical courses.

UNDERGRADUATE COURSES AT KIMSR

The KIMSR is affiliated with Dr. MGR Medical University, Tamilnadu under the allied health sciences department. Courses offered include:

- BSc Radiography and Imaging Technology (RIT, 3 years)

- B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT, 3 years)

- B.Sc. Radiotherapy Technology (3 years).

UG lateral entry course are available for all the above

POSTGRADUATE COURSES AT KIMSR

M.Sc. Radiology and Imaging Technology (RIT, 2 years)

We are the first in Tamilnadu to offer this postgraduate course with such a practical and efficient syllabus and curriculum. Students graduating from KIMSR have got into flourishing Careers both within India & Abroad.

The RIT and RTT courses are duly approved by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Govt. of India, enabling our students to take up work anywhere in India. The faculty are experts in the chosen field with years of hands-on experience and the zeal to impart their knowledge to future generations.

This year, students would have the unique opportunity of getting hands-on experience in the latest state-of-the-art linear accelerator being commissioned in the Radiology Department. This linear accelerator is a path breaking technological marvel used in radiotherapy.

Surendhar.D , MRI Technologist - Aster DM Healthcare, Dubai - United Arab Emirates.



I have completed my graduation at Dr.Kamakshi institute of medical sciences and research Sciences in the year of 2016 . The institute has well qualified and well-trained Faculties. It's a very reputed institute that provides high-class education and technical training to the students. With the highly latest medical equipment in the field, it was the pioneer in practical based training in the region. Being a former student and an employee of Dr Kamakshi memorial hospital and institute, I am so proud and glad now. Even though I am apart from the institute right now,I am not detached from its activities. I can proudly state that I am a student of Dr. Kamakshi institute. Without much hesitation, I can refer this institute to upcoming students, because all our students hold high positions and are successful in their life and career. Our institute's students are now widely spread all around the globe.

DIPLOMAS AT KIMSR

Also available at KIMSR are 2years Diploma courses for which basic Qualification is SSLC.

- Dialysis Technology (Under BSS),

- Medical Laboratory Technology

- Physiotherapy & Occupational therapy

- Hospital Documentation & Record Management.

- Patient Care Assistant

POST GRADUATE COURSES FOR MBBS GRADUATES.

KIMSR offers highly specialised courses for MBBS graduates who wish to pursue a career in allied medical sciences. The DNB courses available at KIMSR are in Radio Diagnosis, Family Medicine, Anaesthesiology and DGO (NBE) - Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Students who have taken up these courses have come out in flying colours and are now serving at top hospitals in the country.

SHORT-TERM PROGRAMS

In addition to these long term courses, KIMSR also offers short term training programs for Biomedical Engineering, Nursing, Medical physics students of various institutions and colleges and also assists students pursuing doctoral degrees in allied medical sciences.

EXPERT FACILITIES & FACULTY

Students & Faculty in class room at Dr.Kamakshi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research

GAIN PRACTICAL EXPERIENCE IN:

- PET/ CT/ MRI SCAN

- DOPPLER

- ULTRASOUND

- RADIOTHERAPY (LINEAR ACCELERATOR)



P.Thamaraiselvan - Radiation therapist at TCCEC, Antigua, West indies

B.Sc Radiotherapy technology course is the best choice for the future. The role of the radiotherapy technology course is to treat cancer. This course provides good knowledge. There are many job opportunities across the world. So be the benefited one by choosing this field. I have completed my course in Dr.Kamakshi institute of medical science and research from The Tamil Nadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University, Chennai. Kamakshi institute is one of the best institutes to study B.Sc Radiotherapy technology course and the other course. This institute provides more practical knowledge as well as theoretical knowledge. This institute has good staff and facilities. So, look at this institute to look at your brighter future. Thank you.

Students getting instructions for hands on experience at the Lab

J Arumugam, Senior Technologist /RSO (Retd), Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital has this to say

“I deem it a good fortune to have completed my B.Sc Radiology & Imaging tech in the session 2011-14 at Dr.Kamakshi Institute of Medical science & Research, Affiliated with Tamilnadu Dr.MGR Medical University. During this period I have had expert teaching from experienced professors of Radiology & Physics and practical field guidance. This has equipped me not only with professional knowledge but also with expertise to perform with confidence in my chosen life.”

THE KIMSR ASSURANCE

- Quality Affordable Education and reasonable costs

- World Class infrastructure in a 75000 sq.ft 300 bedded Multispeciality Hospital with

the most advanced equipment and facilities.

- Qualified and experienced faculty and well organised classrooms with all modern

facilities.

- Hands-on experience in using various imaging devices & radiotherapy tech

- Job Security Assurance and Employment at reputed hospitals across the world

With students themselves vouching for the high standard of education offered at KIMSR, it is safe to say that the institute lives up to its promise of quality courses and assured job placement.