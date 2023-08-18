  • Registered a World Record in association with HUMCEN Global Private Limited for filing 100 Patents in twenty-four hours
  • Recognized as Centre for Academic Courses by Anna University with Fresh Autonomous Status in 2020.
  • Received Centre of Excellence Award from T. Mano Thangaraj, Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Govt. of Tamilnadu in the event BRIDGE – 2022 organized by ICT Academy
  • Bagged QS I – GAUGE CERTIFICATION on the successful implementation of ‘E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation’
  • The first institution in India to have signed an MoU for academic collaborations on HMS with HUAWEI and has signed 35 MoU with various Reputed Organisations.
  • Received ‘The Best Technical Institute’ award from APETA.
  • Awarded as Best promising college for Engineering in India by Education Post Magazine.
  • Anna University Research Centre for CSE, ECE and Mech.
  • Received ‘Top Mentoring Institute’ award from IBM Hackathon challenges 2022 awards
  • Remote Center for conducting FDPs offered by NITTTR, Chandigarh
  • Received 1600 certificates for creating IPR awareness through KAPILA Scheme Government of India.
  • Participated in World Block Chain Summit 2022 at Dubai
  • Mr. P. Sairam of Mechanical Engineering (2019 – 2023) has created a World Record and got a place in INTERNATIONAL BOOK OF RECORDS and also in KALAM’S WORLD RECORD for covering a distance of 1635kms in 23 hours from Chennai to Kolkatta.
  • Bagged ISO 9001 Certification for imparting UG and PG Courses in the field of Engineering on 31.01.2021
  • Recognized by ISO14001:2015 for Providing Education Services leading to UG and PG Courses in the field of Engineering, Technology and Management on 21.11.2019
  • Bagged Certificate of Recognition from ATAL Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements in 2021.
  • SUVC Runner-up in National Level Solar Car Competition.