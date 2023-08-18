August 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

K.Ramakrishnan College of Engineering (Autonomous) Samayapuram, Trichy

About the college…

K.Ramakrishnan College of Engineering, Samayapuram, Tiruchirappalli has emerged Mecca for technical education in the field of engineering within a short span of time. The college consistently is on the move and it encourages independent thinking which helps students in developing holistic perception, strong domain knowledge, contemporary skill sets and positive attitude. The management bestows its fullest support in terms of knowledge, infrastructure and environment to achieve its excellence.

Born out of the radical vision of the founder Dr. K.Ramakrishnan in 2008, K.Ramakrishnan College of Engineering pursues tenaciously to uphold excellence in all aspects of education. His magnificence and magnanimous quality steer the college to be in top as always.

KRCE with the area of 10.5 acres blends into the tranquil and eco-friendly ambience for ideal teaching and learning. With the noticeable and evolutionary furtherance of the institution, AICTE has approved the college and affiliated to Anna University Chennai in 2008. It was accredited with A grade by NAAC in March 2016 and got ISO 9001 : 2015 certification in 2018 and also the college has been conferred with ISO 14001 : 2019 Green Campus Certification in 2019. In the same year the college got permanent affiliation from Anna University for all UG courses along with MBA. By ensuring the assurance of quality and relevance of education the college got NBA accreditation for three programmes such as EEE, ECE and Mechanical Engineering in 2019. The UGC has recognized the college under section 2(F) & 12(B). To add another gem in the crown of K.Ramakrishnan College of Engineering the UGC has granted Autonomous Status in 2020 for 10 years. Besides all these the college obtained R & D Cell for three departments (ECE, EEE & Mechanical Engineering). The NAAC Accreditation period was extended up to 2025 in 2020. The college has become ARIIA Ranked Institution with Band B Category (26 – 50).

Our Institute K.Ramakrishnan College of Engineering has been certified as “QS I GAUGE E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation (E-LEAD)”. It is the first group of institutions in Trichy zone to be certified as E-LEAD institute by International Ranking body QS I Gauge. Furthermore, we have scored 150/150 points in the audit process and also became the 11th Institute in Tamilnadu to be rated as Q E-LEAD. The college got 3 stars from IIC – MHRD in 2019 & 4 stars out of 5 from IIC – MHRD in 2020. To prove its outstanding performance, the college was ranked by NIRF with band of 251 – 300 in 2022 on engineering category. Recently the college was recognized as NIRF ranked institution under innovation category with the band of 101 – 150 in 2023.

The college obtained research labs for ECE with 18 equipment, EEE with 15 equipment and mechanical with 23 equipment. The management concentrates on equipping the faculty members in curriculum aspects too. Programmes like NPTEL would help the learners to acquire skills. The college got ‘A’ grade in NPTEL online certificate courses during the period January – June 2017.

The college is very keen about providing standard technical education for the students which helps them to get placed in well reputed companies. Thus, it has recruited 164 eminent faculty members which include 48 doctorates. The college has 13 research supervisors under whom there are about 55 scholars are pursuing their doctoral degree. The institution received a total fund of Rs.64,80,497 from various agencies and raised a fund of Rs.6,39,223 from consultancy works. To prove its progression in the field of research the college has published a total of 298 journals in SCI, 548 in Scopus indexed journals in which 32 are h indexed, 218 in Web of Science in which 25 are h indexed, 668 Google scholars and 40 books / book chapters. . In addition to that the college has 5356 citations & 178 i10 index. As part of research and development the institution filed 216 patents under which 169 are published and 55 are granted.

KRCE is awarded by Virtusa for securing Virtusa Campus Centre of Excellence for the academic year 2022 – 2023. Besides that the institution was recognized for the exceptional Contribution in the Pega University Program 2022. This may help the students to get placed in any reputed companies by utilizing pega tool. Thus, the college were able to produce 90% placement during the academic year 2022 – 2023 with the total of 513 offers.

KRCE never fails to make their students to be good at extra-curricular activities too. As it motivates the students regularly, the college could achieve some noticeable places in sports and culturals. KRCE possesses 10 over all championships in cultural programme conducted in various institutions. The Fine Arts Team of the college bagged overall championship award in the inter college cultural meet held at Parvathy’s Arts and Science College conducted by Rotaract Club, Dindigul on 17th April 2022. Recently the college got overall runner up position in Kuruksastra ’23 – an inter College meet held at Sastra University, Tanjore. The team of sport players have also achieved overall winner position in Anna University Zone 14 events consecutively for many times.

K.Ramakrishnan College of Technology (KRCT)

K.Ramakrishnan College of Technology (KRCT), affiliated to Anna University, Chennai is an Autonomous institution. It was established in 2010 in the famous temple town Samayapuram, Tiruchirappalli. KRCT is accredited with A+ by NAAC.Programmes like CSE, ECE, Civil and Mechanical have been accredited by the prestigious National Board of Accreditation (NBA). It is also an NIRF ranked institution. Since its inception, it serves with a vision to enhance quality education and serves the society by offering top-notch technical education on par with global standards. It is a premiere organization which strives to bring in constructive transformation among young aspirants by imparting technical, behavioural and value-based education. The pedagogy adapted in KRCT is unique and aligned with the tagline “INTEGRATING MINDS; CATALYZING CAREERS”. The focus of KRCT is to develop the students in Ethics and Discipline, Programming Skills, Interpersonal skills, Technical knowledge and Project Management skills. It empowers the students to work in World Class Corporate by introducing the rich corporate culture to meet out the hurdles and challenges of corporate sector.

The curriculum and Teaching learning process are aligned to the KRCT priorities. The Choice Based Credit system adopted in KRCT will further enhance the students to explore new avenues of learning across disciplines. It has an exclusive Entrepreneurship Development Cell which organizes idea camps for nurturing the students towards innovation and start ups, while the Center for Student Affairs concentrates on training for student competitions and Hackathons. Besides, the Tech Clubs, Yoga, Sports, NSS, Cultural groups, under the Center for student Welfare conduct various events for supporting the students in extracurricular activities. Credit Equivalence scheme is introduced for the various achievements by the students in Academic and Non-Academic areas and committed to the society to produce responsible, competent engineers. KRCT’s 4000+ successful alumni are a testimony for our commitment.

KRCT believes in educating, enhancing and empowering the student community to face the challenges of tomorrow and to be the front-runners in job market. It also ensures that the students are equipped with the skill sets required to surmount the challenges of the competitive world. KRCT is committed to the society to produce responsible citizens with Ethical Values through provision of Quality Technical Education and continually improve in becoming a World Class Technological University.

Courses offered

KRCT offers a diverse range of academic disciplines catering to the varied interests and career aspiration of students. The courses offered are:

UNDER GRADUATE PROGRAMMES:

B.E - Mechanical Engineering

B.E - Civil Engineering

B.E - Electronics and Communication Engineering

B.E - Computer Science and Engineering

B.E - Electrical and Electronics Engineering

B.E - Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machines Learning)

B.Tech - Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

B.Tech - Information Technology

POST GRADUATE PROGRAMMES:

M.E-VLSI Design

M.E -Power Electronic Drives and Controls

M.E-Embedded Systems Engineering

M.E-Computer Science Engineering

DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY

Ph.D-Mechanical Engineering,

Ph.D-Electronics and Communication Engineering,

Ph.D- Computer Science and Engineering,

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

KRCT is Anna University Recognized Centre for Research in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. It has ten Research Supervisors for various disciplines of Engineering and special research labs such as: Intel innovation Lab, 3D printing Lab, National instruments Lab, NDT Lab, Industrial Consultancy and Research Lab, Material Processing Lab. The Undergraduate Research Initiative taken up by the Centre for Research and Development and has given opportunities for the students to innovate, develop products, patents and publication of findings in Journal papers.

OUR MAJOR RECRUITERS

TCS, WIPRO, IBM, INFOVIEW, HCL, INFOSYS, AMAZON SUTHERLAND, ZOHO, BYJU’S, TECH MAHINDRA etc.

PLACEMENT RECORD

KRCT’s exclusive placement training programmes including bucket training models like PEGA, Java Full stack, AWS, MEP, Fusion 360, Tekla etc., and Value-Added Courses starts right from the First year onwards. Foreign language training namely Japanese, German, French etc., is paving way for international placements. KRCT’s placement record stands at an average of 90% all along with the highest package of Rs.8,64,900/- per annum. Higher studies and Entrepreneurship initiatives have started bringing in outcomes.

KRCT’s placement record during the academic year 2022-23 is 92.13% with the highest package of Rs.8,40,000/- per annum. This is accomplished by providing strategic training models for the students of all semesters with the help of in-house experts and experts drawn from professional agencies. Bucket Placement trainings such as PEGA UAP training, Data Analytics training, Java full stack & Elite training are being provided for demanding higher package. KRCT is one among the exclusive placement profile of CTS such as Digital Nurture GencPro (SFDC) & GencNext.

AWARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Registered a World Record in association with HUMCEN Global Private Limited for filing 100 Patents in twenty-four hours

Recognized as Centre for Academic Courses by Anna University with Fresh Autonomous Status in 2020.

Received Centre of Excellence Award from T. Mano Thangaraj, Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Govt. of Tamilnadu in the event BRIDGE – 2022 organized by ICT Academy

Bagged QS I – GAUGE CERTIFICATION on the successful implementation of ‘E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation’

The first institution in India to have signed an MoU for academic collaborations on HMS with HUAWEI and has signed 35 MoU with various Reputed Organisations.

Received ‘The Best Technical Institute’ award from APETA.

Awarded as Best promising college for Engineering in India by Education Post Magazine.

Anna University Research Centre for CSE, ECE and Mech.

Received ‘Top Mentoring Institute’ award from IBM Hackathon challenges 2022 awards

Remote Center for conducting FDPs offered by NITTTR, Chandigarh

Received 1600 certificates for creating IPR awareness through KAPILA Scheme Government of India.

Participated in World Block Chain Summit 2022 at Dubai

Mr. P. Sairam of Mechanical Engineering (2019 – 2023) has created a World Record and got a place in INTERNATIONAL BOOK OF RECORDS and also in KALAM’S WORLD RECORD for covering a distance of 1635kms in 23 hours from Chennai to Kolkatta.

Bagged ISO 9001 Certification for imparting UG and PG Courses in the field of Engineering on 31.01.2021

Recognized by ISO14001:2015 for Providing Education Services leading to UG and PG Courses in the field of Engineering, Technology and Management on 21.11.2019

Bagged Certificate of Recognition from ATAL Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements in 2021.

SUVC Runner-up in National Level Solar Car Competition.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”