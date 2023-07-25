Just married? Here’s how to calculate your life insurance cover correctly

July 25, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

As you start your new life as a married couple, it’s essential to lay a strong foundation of financial security. It’s crucial to ensure your financial well-being and protect your loved ones in the face of uncertainties. Although most of us are unaware of how to go about it, the significance of accurately determining your life cover to ensure a secure future for your family and its evolving needs, cannot be undermined.

Here are some key considerations that should be kept in mind while calculating your life cover.

● Income Protection

A couple’s finances are often combined when they get married, and they depend on each other for financial stability. In the unfortunate event that one spouse passes away, the other person will be faced with a financial crisis. However, having life insurance coverage will provide a safety net in case of an unforeseen tragedy.

● Debt Repayment

When couples get married, they invest in new assets such as a house, car, business loans, etc. If one of them passes away, the surviving spouse becomes the sole owner of these assets and any debt attached to them becomes their responsibility. The correct life insurance will ensure that they have the financial stability to clear their debts without facing a monetary crisis.

● Future Planning

Every newly married couple already has plans for the future such as starting a family, their children’s education, or even saving for retirement. In the event of an unexpected tragedy, adequate life cover will allow them to plan for their future without having to worry about getting stuck under a financial burden.

● Long-Term Financial Security

Newlywed couples yearn for long-term planning and the right life cover will allow them to plan their lifestyle for the long run without having to worry about financial constraints.

● Lower Premium at Younger Ages

Life insurance premiums are offered to younger and healthier people at lower rates. A newlywed couple can opt for lower premiums and continue to lead a worry-free life. With HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super, you get back all Premium(s) paid on survival till maturity with Return of Premium. It also offers additional cover for your spouse.

To do all of the above, you need to know how to calculate the right coverage for yourself before you consult with an insurance professional.

What is Human Life Value Calculator ?

A human life value calculator is an online tool that helps in estimating the financial value of a human life. Various factors such as age, gender, occupation, income, and many more are taken into consideration while using a human life calculator.

The purpose of this is to find the right insurance cover for people, and since newly married couples have a new worth given that their finances get combined after marriage, it is a smart idea to use a human life value calculator while deciding on a life cover.

However, one should keep in mind that the value calculated by a human life value calculator is an estimation and does not represent the actual worth of a person’s life because there is no way to do that since it cannot take into consideration key factors like emotional health, personal relationships etc. It can come quite close to it and offer the right financial stability to protect that person’s life.

Another thing to keep in mind while using a human life value calculator is that while it is a starting point in finding out the right cover for yourself and your spouse, guidance from an insurance professional is still a non-negotiable.

You can kickstart this process with HDFC Life’s Human Life Value Calculator and get an accurate idea of the kind of premium you would need to pay for a life cover.

There are going to be certain restrictions to be kept in mind while using a human life value calculator. Here are some potentials pitfalls that all newlywed couples should avoid before they use the online tool.

● Depending too much on Monetary Value

As mentioned before, these human life value calculators can assign a monetary value to a person’s life based on many elements but that is all. It cannot simply tell a person how much their life is worth. Overreliance on the calculator can lead to a belief that a person’s life has been reduced to a mere amount of money.

● Keeping in mind one’s personal circumstances

Human life value calculators take into consideration the bigger picture of a person’s life and things like family situations, mental health, etc are not part of the calculation. This is why adding a financial advisor to the mix is crucial to help you determine the right cover for you and your spouse.

● Avoiding future changes

People’s life changes all the time, and while using the calculator, a couple of should take into consideration all the possible ways their life can change. Factors like change in career, family growth, financial responsibilities, and other ever-evolving aspects should be kept in mind.

● Ignoring inflation

Inflation plays a huge role in deciding our finances today, and disregarding the impact of inflation over time can have a negative effect on your calculation. Account for inflation and you will be able to decide on the right cover for you.

Beginning a life together is one of the most rewarding experiences of life. Plan it right with HDFC Life and live a life without worries!

