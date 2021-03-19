Just Married? Here is Why You Should Invest in a Term Insurance Plan with Joint Life Coverage

19 March 2021 19:10 IST

As a newly married couple, you would be excited about starting your life together. There is a world of opportunities out there for you, now that you are a team. While it is exciting to embark on this new journey together, it is prudent to be prepared for any mishaps in life.

If 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic burnt one lesson in our minds, it is that life can be unpredictable. It is for these unpredictable moments, that a term insurance becomes critical. However, what is term insurance? It is a simple life insurance plan that provides an assurance of a pre-determined pay-out to the nominees of a policyholder, in case of his or her untimely demise during the policy term.

With the evolving needs of families, insurance companies now also offer term insurance plans with joint life coverage plans, which could be a smart, sensible and more practical option for couples.

So, What Is a Term Insurance Plan with Joint Life coverage (Joint Term Plan)?

As the name suggests, a joint term plan covers two individuals or both spouses under a single policy, giving the couple a life cover together as a team. In case of the unfortunate death of any partner, the other policyholder receives a lump-sum amount as a death benefit.

Unlike some other types of life insurance policies, a term plan, or a joint term insurance plan does not usually offer any maturity benefits. In simpler words – once the policy expires, you cease to be covered with death benefits unless you buy another policy. So, this isn’t actually an investment plan. It’s more of a safe fall-back option.

On the other hand, if one of the partners does not survive the term plan, the other is protected under the life cover. In case both partners do not survive the term plan, the assured sum is given to the nominees – usually children or parents, as per the terms of the policy.

Now since joint term insurance plans do not come with maturity benefits, they are traditionally more affordable than investment-linked life insurance policies, which is why they are a preferred option for young married couples as premiums are lower at young age.

How Does A Joint Term Plan Work?

A joint term plan is the simplest, most comprehensive form of life insurance for couples. Its popularity is owed to the fact that the premiums are lower, yet it offers both partners life coverage to financially secure their future in case of the premature death of either of the life assured.

Joint life term covers such as variant available in the term plan, Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protect Goal – Life Cover with Joint Life (A Non Linked, Non Participating, Pure Life Term Insurance Plan) are paid out on first claim basis. There is an individual cover for both lives.

You can use a term insurance calculator to determine your premium amount so that you plan for securing your loved ones.

So, What Are The Advantages Of A Joint Term Plan?

A joint term plan comes with many advantages, discussed below -

1. Single Coverage

Both spouses are covered under a single term plan. Hence, it is easier to keep track of your policy and renew it on time, without the hassle of taking managing separate policies.

2. More Affordable

As highlighted above, a joint term plan is quite affordable. Hence, it makes more sense for young couples who are just starting out their married life together but still want to be prepared for any unfortunate events without breaking the bank with hefty premiums.

3. Protects Financially

A joint term plan is a good option for nuclear families, where both the partners share financial responsibilities. Picture this: the wife and the husband both decide to jointly purchase their dream home, but just a few years down the line; the husband meets an untimely demise. The wife would be left with a heavy burden of repaying the home loan alone, which the couple originally planned to repay together.

If both you and your spouse are earning members of the family, it means that your family is supported by two incomes. Loss of any income can result in financial setback, in addition to the emotional turmoil of losing the life partner. Accordingly, a joint term plan makes a lot more sense.

4. Tax Benefits

Like regular term plans, joint term insurance plans do offer tax benefits. Any premiums you pay on your joint term plan are eligible under Section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961 (“the Act”) for deductions. What’s more, the life cover received upon the premature death of spouse is also exempt from tax under Section 10(10D) of the Act. Term insurance tax benefits are subject to changes in tax laws, as amended from time to time. Due to these provisions, you can reduce your total tax liability in addition to enjoying a life cover.

So go ahead and secure your loved ones with the Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protect Goal – Life Cover with Joint Life Variant (A Non Linked, Non Participating, Pure Life Term Insurance Plan).

BJAZ-WEB-IC-00341/21