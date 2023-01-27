JONES FOUNDATIONS; DELIVERS ON PRINCIPLES OF EXCELLENCE

January 27, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

One of Chennai’s most renowned and trusted names, Jones Foundations, delivers on the promise of quality, affordability, and a class that separates your lifestyle from the rest. We aim to foster relations and find you a home –a place where everything is possible!

UNMATCHED QUALITY

All our projects are landmark properties. Unmatched standard quality has made us the most loved builder over the decades.

ON TIME DELIVERY

“We dont just talk the talk ..We walk the walk too” Hence, We have the capability to deliver the projects on time, every time.

TRANSPARENCY

Being transparent with prices till ownership of the client over 50+ projects make us stand out from crowd.

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

We satisfy all the major factors such us high quality, professional, cost effective & environmentally attractive created over 5,000+ happy homes.

HIGHEST CARPET AREA & UDS AREA

We ensure high carpet and super build up area as well as right UDS Area

Budget Friendly Apartments for sale At Sithalapakkam

Come home to the everlasting greenery of Chennai at Jones The Breeze. Built on the principles of Vastu compliance, each Flat is designed to provide you with improved daylight, ample ventilation, expansive verandas, and a Comfortable living experience that is genuinely extraordinary.

Jones The Breeze, consisting of 2 and 3 BHK Apartments, is developed on a 2-acres land with sprawling greenery and pedestrian-friendly zones, combined with modern Facilities such as a 24/7 Security, CCTV Surveillance. Situated in the flourishing location of Medavakkam, at Sithalapakkam in Chennai, these apartments offer you the best of gated community so that you live your life the way you have dreamt it.

Gym, Creche, Park, Kids play area, 24 x 7 Security, Intercom, Hydro pneumatic Water Supply, Sewage Treatment Plant, Rain Water Harvesting, Solar Panel for Common Lights, 24 x 7 Power Backup with Current & Limiter (Accl), Provision for DTH, Clean Drinking Water.

Residential Villa Plots At Ponmar

Jones The Serene Avenue, a residential plots launched by Jones Foundations Pvt.Ltd on Jan 2023. This project centered at Moolacheri (Ponmar), Chennai. It totally consists 220 units of plots in various sizes. The starting plot size is 600 sq.ft whereas the maximum size is 2250 sq.ft With Exclusive Club House. The exact location of this project lies Near Medavakkam – Mambakkam Road, Ponmar, Moolacheri, Chennai.

Amenities

2 years Free Maintenance with Security, Well Laid Tar Roads, Avenue Trees on both sides, Compound Walls throughout the Layout, Street Lights, Rain water trench, Underground EB Cables,

Club House – (Indoor Games, A/C Gym, Swimming Pool, Party Hall) Park – (Open Gym, Basket Ball Court, Shuttle Court, Landscape, Walking Trench), Kids Play Area, 24 x 7 Security

Budget Friendly Villas for sale At Ottiyambakkam

Jones Cassia, consisting of 3,4 & 5 BHK Villas, is developed on a 30-acres land with sprawling greenery and pedestrian-friendly zones, combined with modern amenities such as a luxurious clubhouse, a library, a creche, and 24/7 Security, CCTV Surveillance. Situated in the flourishing location of Sholinganallur, at Ottiyambakkam in Chennai, these luxury villas offer you the best of gated community township so that you live your life the way you have dreamt it.

Amenities

24 * 7 Security, CCTV Survillance, Super Market, Tennis Court, Library, Swimming Pool, Creche, Parks, Party Hall, Coffee Shop, Gym, Mini Theater, Polyclinic, Table Soccer, Yoga, Badminton Table Tennis, Billiards, Volley Ball, Basket Ball, ATM.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”