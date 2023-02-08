Joint Collaboration of Top NEET Educators takes the internet by storm as they Launch Special NEET Mock Papers on May 2023 Pattern

February 08, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

Big news coming out for NEET 2023. With only three months left for NEET UG - 2023, this year the total aspirants are expected to cross a staggering 20 Lac. Keeping this in mind, NEET Experts and TOP educators from all over India have joined hands to launch special mock papers for May 2023 NEET exam with printed official OMR sheets. These papers (printed booklets form) are touted to 100% replicate the exact difficulty level, pattern and style of upcoming NEET paper.

As Garima Goel and Seep Pahuja (NEET Biology Guru’s and Unacademy Top Educators) said in a Telegram bulletin, “At least 40% questions in upcoming NEET paper should be seen from these mock papers we have prepared after 1 year of in-depth analysis of Past year questions, NEET paper setters pattern and discussions with committee’s. NEET-UG aspirants keep looking for a resource material that could cover questions from every single line of NCERT textbook, especially new pattern questions, such as Assertion/ Reason, statement-combination type and some MCQs based on pictures and labelling since they were asked in Section A and B of 2022 exam.

We spent the last 1 year preparing these Mock papers keeping these things in mind. After practising from these mock papers , chances of scoring 650+ coveted marks will highly increase as nothing will be left to cover.”

These educators help Lakhs of students crack NEET every year and have produced top rankers for the last 5 years. This is done in collaboration with Educart to make sure that every NEET aspirant can receive these papers on bookshops and online at low cost and their dream could come true.

According to the 2022 exam survey, 30% of this year’s overall paper is estimated to be high difficulty questions, making the 600+ mark difficult-to-cross. Students have to solve long Physics calculations, complex Chemistry equations and recall Biology concepts, all while spending less than a minute per question. Here students will have to use some serious time management skills and these mock papers will definitely help get actual paper exposure and identify weak areas.

