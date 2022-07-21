India, 21st July 2022: Sir Padampat Singhania University (SPSU), Udaipur initiated by JK Cement announced a new brand identity with a novel approach and university vision to complement the institution’s dynamic learning environment through its industry-relevant curriculum. The innovative approach of the University is focused to match the underlying ethos of the institution and the evolving changes in the education industry.

Depicting the importance of experiential learning and the legacy of JK Cement Group at its core, the logo symbolizes the tree of knowledge and abundance of opportunities. It signifies SPSU’s offering of holistic learning through technology for future leaders through industry-relevant learning.

Prof Dr. Padmakali Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor of SPSU added, “The Indian education system has witnessed a dramatic shift and with time we are moving towards a more advanced world – full of new technologies & endless possibilities. At SPSU, we understand the importance of adapting ourselves to this ever‐changing world and making our students future‐ready. Our new approach is a step closer to our commitment to create a learning environment within the campus where every student aspires to become a change agent, a knowledge seeker, a trailblazer and a pathbreaker.”

Col. Sanjay Sinha, Head of Education, JK Cement Group, SPSU said, “As a student-centric university, we have been working with industry experts and organisations to create an environment of holistic learning. Our new brand identity reflects our future-ready stance and our commitment to experiential learning with application-based training and methodologies. Aligned to our distinctive approach, we are happy to unveil our new approach with the learning equitable and accessible to all our students, equipping them to face dynamically shifting industry needs.”

Established in 2007, Sir Padampat Singhania University (SPSU) is a private university initiated by the visionary JK Cement Group. Spread across 100 acres, the campus offers a state-of-art infrastructure with robust academic, modern amenities, hostel facilities, sports grounds, vibrant horticulture, hygienic and healthy mess facility that serves home-style food.

In addition to academic excellence and functional knowledge, SPSU also focuses on overall personality development and students’ self-confidence. In addition to tech-enabled classrooms, the campus offers a plethora of extra-curricular activities to its students. The university consists of 2 basketball courts, 2 badminton courts, a cricket ground with practice nets along with volleyball and hockey grounds. With a revamped brand identity, SPSU is also introducing horse riding in the next three months to provide students with an opportunity to sharpen their skills further.

Believing in the age of specialization and domain expertise, SPSU has pioneered courses in six specialized industry domains and planning to launch more such courses in the coming year. Further, the University is working with 15+ industry partners who have signed MoUs to co-develop and co-deliver specialized curriculum in 6 key courses:

BTech I MTech in Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Cloud Computing

BTech I MTech in Computer Science Engineering with specialization in AI & ML

BTech I MTech ECE with specialization in Embedded Systems & IoT

BTech I MTech Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Cement Technology

BTech I MTech in Mining Engineering with specialization in Advanced Mining Technology

BBA I MBA with specialization in Business Analytics

SPSU continues its pursuit of academic excellence through well-rounded merit and need-based scholarships for aspirants across a host of UG and PG programs. SPSU offers efficient and dedicated scholarship programs for aspiring students, divided into three broad categories - Merit-based, JK Program, and Sports & Cultural scholarships. Students also get additive scholarships like need-based scholarships, Wards of Defence personnel, and siblings of current students or alumni.

Sir Padampat Singhania University offers UG, PG, and Ph.D. programs. Aspirants can enroll for admission by undertaking the entrance exam SPSAT 2022 - the online entrance and scholarship examination. The application Form is available on the official website of the University.

Apply now and kickstart your success journey with SPSU – https://spsu.ac.in/admissions2022/index.php