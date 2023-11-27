JEE Main 2024 Registration Ends on Nov 30, Check How to Score 95+ Percentile

November 27, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration is ending on November 30, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for JEE Main 2024 must register online on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Applicants can use a Digilocker or ABC ID account, Aadhar Number or PAN number to register for JEE Main.

.JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is scheduled from January 24 to February 1, 2024, and Session 2 from April 1 to April 15, 2024.

From the reduced syllabus, new website and DigiLocker registrations to the reduced exam centers, NTA has made several changes to JEE Main 2024.

To align JEE Main Syllabus 2024 to CBSE, State Board and NCERT curriculum, NTA has deleted 11 chapters from Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

The NTA has changed the hosting website for JEE Main 2024. The new website for JEE Mains is jeemain.nta.ac.in .

. To register online for JEE Mains 2024, they must create a Digilocker account or have an ABC ID. Those who choose not to register using these options must report to their exam center one hour early on the exam day.

The number of JEE Main exam cities have been reduced to 300 from 304. In a recent update, NTA has added Abu Dhabi as a new international exam center to Dubai and Sharjah.

The application fee for JEE Mains 2024 has been reduced to ₹900 (earlier ₹1000) for male EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates, while the fee for female candidates under these categories remains at ₹800.

With JEE Main 2024 Session 1 in January, candidates have about two months for the exam preparation. Achieving a 95 percentile or above score in JEE Main 2024 requires dedication, hard work, and a strategic approach to the final two months of preparation. We have prepared a comprehensive strategy to help candidates ace the exam:

Revise and Reinforce Key Concepts:

Dedicate ample time to revising crucial concepts and formulas across all three subjects – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Refer to the class notes, the latest NCERT textbooks, and reliable reference books to refresh the understanding.

Practice solving problems from the previous year JEE Mains question papers to gain familiarity with the exam pattern and question types.

Focus on High-Weightage Topics:

Identify the topics that carry a higher weightage in JEE Main syllabus and prioritize them in the revision schedule.

Practice Free Mock Tests and Sample Papers:

Regularly solve free mock tests and sample papers to simulate the actual exam environment and assess your preparation level.

Analyze your performance after each test, identifying your strengths and weaknesses.

Work on improving your time management skills and developing strategies to tackle different types of questions effectively.

Address Doubts and Seek Clarifications:

Don’t hesitate to seek help from teachers, mentors, or online resources if you encounter doubts or challenging concepts.

Clarifying your understanding of complex topics will boost your confidence and enhance your problem-solving abilities.

Maintain a Consistent Study Schedule:

Create a realistic and achievable study schedule that allows for dedicated time for revision, practice, and doubt clearing.

Stick to your schedule consistently, avoiding procrastination and last-minute cramming.

JEE Main Physics is a challenging section for a lot of students and requires a deep understanding of fundamental concepts, rigorous practice, and a strategic approach to problem-solving. Focus on developing a strong conceptual understanding of the core physics principles. Practice applying formulas accurately and efficiently. Regularly solve numerical problems to improve your speed and accuracy.

JEE Main Chemistry is mainly NCERT-based. Memorizing important chemical reactions and mechanisms is a must. You must regularly practice balancing chemical equations to improve your speed and accuracy. This is a crucial skill for solving stoichiometry problems.

Mathematics is considered the toughest section in JEE Mains. Ensure you have a strong grasp of basic mathematical concepts, including algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and calculus. Practice solving chapter wise PYQs from JEE Mains and other competitive exams. Due to the lengthy calculations involved in Mathematics, time yourself while solving mock tests and test series to improve your time management skills.

Alongside your studies, prioritize your physical and mental well-being. Eat healthy meals, get enough sleep, and engage in regular physical activity to maintain focus and energy levels. Believe in your abilities and maintain a positive mindset throughout your preparation.

Remember, consistency and preparation strategies are key to achieving a 95 percentile or above in JEE Mains 2024.

