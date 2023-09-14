JEE Main 2024 Notification Likely in November 2023, Exams in January and April; Check Latest Updates Here

September 14, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

As one of the toughest academic tests to conquer, JEE Main remains an aspirational goal for many to get into the prestigious IITs of India. It also acts as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, the gateway to IIT admissions. For students who are planning for a technical career, JEE Main is the key to pursuing BE/BTech and BArch/BPlan courses at eminent institutions like NITs, IITs, and other technical institutions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release JEE Main 2024 Notification by the end of November 2023. However, there is no official announcement from NTA. The JEE Main 2024 notification will have all important information related to the exam like registration dates, exam dates, eligibility and reservation criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, exam centers, and official website followed by a helpline number.

JEE Main 2024 Registration Soon @jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2024 Registration will begin by the first week of December 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply through the JEE Main 2024 official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration form is released.

The exam will have two sessions, one in January and another in April. The tentative dates related to JEE Main 2024 for both the sessions are mentioned below:

JEE Main 2024 January Session:

Registration for the January session is expected in the first week of December 2023.

Form correction window would be tentatively made available in the 2nd week of January 2024.

Admit cards can be expected in the third week of January 2024.

JEE Main January session is tentatively scheduled for the last week January 2024.

JEE Main Results for the January session can be expected in the first week of February 2024.

JEE Main 2024 April Session:

Registration for the April session would commence in the second week of February 2024.

The last date to submit the application form for the April session is in the second week of March 2024.

Candidates can make corrections to their application in the second or third week of March 2024.

Admit cards for the April session are projected to be released in the first week of April 2024.

The JEE Main 2024 exam for the April session is expected to take place in the second week of April 2024.

Results for the April session should also be available in the last week of April 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main 2024 Eligibility Criteria will be officially announced by NTA on the jeemain.nta.nic.in website. However, based on previous years’ eligibility, candidates who scored 75% marks or were in the top 20 percentile in their Class 12 exams from a recognized board were eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying marks were 65%.

It’s important to note that these eligibility criteria must be met before filling out the registration form for JEE Main 2024. These criteria include aspects like age limit (which has no specific limit), the qualification exam year (candidates who cleared class 12 in 2022 or 2023, and even those awaiting results, are eligible), mandatory subjects in class 12 (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, along with a language and one vocational subject), and the minimum percentage required (at least 75% for general candidates, and 50% for BArch admissions).

JEE Main 2024 Attempts: Aspirants can take the Exam 3 times in consecutive years

Candidates are allowed to attempt JEE Main twice a year for three consecutive years, which means candidates have a total of six attempts. Additionally, to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2024, candidates need to be among the top 2,50,000 in NTA JEE Main Paper-1.

JEE Main 2024 Reservation Criteria

JEE Main Reservation criteria exist for various categories, including OBC (27%), SC (15%), ST (7.5%), Persons with Disability (3%), Female Category (8 to 14%) in NITs, and EWS (10%). It’s essential to adhere to the central list for reservation criteria for NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, regardless of the state of eligibility.

JEE Main 2024 will be held in 13 languages (English, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The NTA has been mandated to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) by the Ministry of Education since 2019. For more details, visit the official website of NTA.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”