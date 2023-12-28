JEE Main 2024 from January 24, Check Most Important Chapters, Questions, 1-month Study Plan and Revision Tips

December 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam is a crucial step for students aspiring to pursue engineering careers in India. This year, NTA has received 12.3 lakh for JEE Main first attempt which is higher than the cumulative registrations for both sessions 1 and 2 received last year at 11.6 lakh registrations. Therefore, to ace this highly competitive exam and score 95 percentile and above, it is essential to know the important chapters, concepts and formulas, attempt various mock tests that are based on the latest pattern and syllabus and prepare a well-structured revision plan.

The last month before JEE Main 2024, coupled with upcoming Class 12 board exams, is a crucial period for students. Balancing the preparation for both JEE Mains and Class 12th boards requires a well-planned strategy. As last-minute preparation tips, a comprehensive 30-day plan that integrates efficient study techniques for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths while considering the requirements of both JEE Main and Class 12 board exams has been provided here.

Most Important Chapters for JEE Mains 2024

Keeping in mind the reduction in syllabus across CBSE and other state boards along with the rationalization of NCERT books, NTA has also reduced the JEE Main 2024 Syllabus. 11 chapters have been deleted from the syllabus. The revised JEE Main 2024 syllabus has shifted some focus, making certain chapters more crucial than before.

In Physics, the most important chapters include,

Mechanics: Focus on laws of motion, kinematics, and rotational motion.

Focus on laws of motion, kinematics, and rotational motion. Current Electricity: Circuits and Magnetism

Circuits and Magnetism Electrostatics and Magnetism: Understand Coulomb’s law, Gauss’s law, and electromagnetic induction.

Understand Coulomb’s law, Gauss’s law, and electromagnetic induction. Modern Physics: Emphasize on dual nature of matter, atoms, and nuclei.

In Chemistry, understanding reaction mechanisms and their applications is important.

Physical Chemistry: Concentrate on thermodynamics, chemical kinetics, and electrochemistry.

Concentrate on thermodynamics, chemical kinetics, and electrochemistry. Organic Chemistry: Prioritize reactions, mechanisms, and functional groups like Alcohols, Phenols, and Carbonyl Compounds.

Prioritize reactions, mechanisms, and functional groups like Alcohols, Phenols, and Carbonyl Compounds. Inorganic Chemistry: Give special attention to periodic properties and coordination compounds.

In Mathematics,

Algebra: Master quadratic equations, complex numbers, matrices, and determinants.

Master quadratic equations, complex numbers, matrices, and determinants. Calculus: Focus on limits, continuity, derivatives, and definite integrals.

Focus on limits, continuity, derivatives, and definite integrals. Coordinate Geometry: Emphasize on Straight Lines, Circles, Parabolas, Hyperbolas, and Ellipses and Conic sections.

Focus on conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills to tackle diverse questions across these chapters.

1-month JEE Main 2024 Study Plan

Just after the conclusion of JEE Mains, candidates also have to appear for their board exams. With less than a month for JEE Main 2024 first attempt, it is important to have a strategic study plan.

Week 1 & 2:

Dedicate the initial days to the revision of Class 11 and 12 topics.

Focus on areas with overlapping content for both boards and JEE. Practice solving basic to moderate level problems.

Allocate specific time slots for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths each day.

Solve previous years’ JEE Main papers to understand the exam pattern.

Identify weak areas and revise fundamental concepts.

Week 3:

Intensify JEE Main preparation, emphasizing the most important chapters, focus on dedicated practice sessions for numerical-based problems and application-oriented questions.

Practice time management by solving sample papers within the stipulated time.

Take mock tests and analyze errors to pinpoint areas needing improvement.

Week 4:

Increase the frequency of mock tests for both JEE Main and Class 12 boards.

Focus on time-bound revision of formulas and key concepts.

Prioritize weak areas and address them through targeted study sessions.

Take full-length mock tests under timed conditions to simulate the actual JEE Main experience.

JEE Main 2024 Subject-specific Revision Tips

For last minute revision, create flashcards for key formulas, equations, and important facts for quick revision. Organize complex concepts through visual mind maps to enhance understanding and recall. Revise previous year JEE Main question papers to familiarize with question patterns and identify recurring concepts.

Physics:

Create concise formula sheets for quick revision.

Practice numericals from reference books and previous year papers.

Take at least two physics mock tests per week, analyzing the performance to identify weak areas and adjust study schedule accordingly.

Chemistry:

Develop flashcards for remembering reactions and structures.

Practice multi-step synthesis problems to prepare for complex questions from Organic Chemistry.

Practice drawing chemical structures regularly.

Mathematics:

Compile a list of important formulas for quick reference. Candidates can create flashcards and concise formula sheets like Chemistry and Physics.

Solve a variety of problems to enhance problem-solving skills.

Practice multi-step synthesis problems to prepare for complex questions.

Practice topic-wise mock test to understand the applications in solving problems with accuracy and speed.

In this final month of preparation for JEE Main 2024, aspirants must aim to solve 4-6 mock tests per month. This will help address weaker areas or topics and solve complex and time-consuming problems. Furthermore, to enhance the readiness for the actual exam environment, it is must to include mock tests based on the previous year’s JEE Main question papers from 2023 in the revision plan. By adhering to this preparation strategy, they can attempt up to 30 mock tests. This substantial practice volume is deemed more than sufficient to secure 95 percentile and above in the JEE Mains exam.

The emphasis is not solely on the number of mock tests attempted but on their strategic utilization to address weaknesses, refine problem-solving skills, and cultivate a nuanced understanding of the exam pattern. JEE Main Mock Test Series will offer candidates with this experience through the detailed performance analysis report. Following this comprehensive 30-day guide, which combines targeted chapter-wise preparation and effective revision strategies, candidates will undoubtedly be able to maximize their chances of performing well in the examinations.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”