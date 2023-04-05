JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam begins 6 April: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips and Practice Free Mock Test

April 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

JEE Main 2023 exam is going to begin on 6 April 2023. NTA has released the JEE Main mock test for the phase 2 exam on the National Test Abhyas portal. Aspiring students can download the application on their devices or login on website with valid username and password to attempt the mock test. Nation Test Abhyas app is available on Android, iOS platforms and windows.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam will be conducted on 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 April 2023. Candidates must download their JEE Main admit card from the NTA’s official website.

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2023 exam can practice the mock test available on the Abhyas Mobile Application to get a better hold of the computer-based test. This mock test will be beneficial for candidates and will give them real-time experience with the JEE main exam. The main motive to launch such an app was to give candidates a proper exam-like environment in the comfort of their homes as all the test practice centres were closed during the pandemic phase.

How to attempt JEE Main 2023 Free Mock Test?

Step 1 - Download the National Test Abhyas application on any device.

Step 2 - Login using the registered email id/phone number and password.

Step 3 - A list will appear on the screen consisting of different tests.

Step 4 - Select the test which you want to appear in the mock test.

Step 5 - Candidates must read the instructions carefully and proceed to attempt the test.

Keep practising and attempting mock tests to get a better understanding of the exam pattern and to improve your speed and accuracy.

Last-Minute Preparation Tips

Given below are a few tips to keep in mind before attempting JEE Main 2023 exam:

Revise key concepts and formulas: Revise all the important concepts and formulas that you have studied earlier. Focus on the topics that you are weak in and revise them thoroughly.

Practice previous years’ papers: Solve previous year’s question papers to get an idea of the type of questions that are asked in the exam. This will also help you to identify the topics you need to work on.

Time management: Time management is crucial in the JEE Main exam. Make sure to allocate your time effectively and don’t spend too much time on any one question.

Relax and stay calm: It’s normal to feel anxious before an exam but don’t let it overwhelm you.

Take breaks: Take adequate breaks in between study hours to freshen up your mind. Also, meditate or do something that helps you relax.

Stay hydrated and eat well: It’s important to stay hydrated and eat well to maintain your well-being during the exam.

Be confident: The utmost important thing is to believe in yourself and your preparation. Stay positive and don’t let any negative thoughts creep in.

Focus on accuracy: It’s better to attempt fewer questions accurately than to attempt all the questions with low accuracy. So, focus on being accurate in your answers.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

JEE Main 2023 exam day guidelines has been released and candidates must check them before the exam day.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam center on time i.e 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM for shift 1.

Candidates should carry all the necessary documents like JEE Main Admit Card along with the valid photo identity proof to avoid any commotion at the last moment.

A candidate who does not bring the NTA JEE Main hall ticket will not be allowed to appear the examination under any circumstances.

Candidates should fill the self declaration form, paste their passport size photograph, and put their left thumb impression in the space provided prior reaching the exam centre.

Candidates need to follow all the instructions carefully as instructed by the superintendent incharge or invigilator.

As notified, social distancing is to be maintained during the exam duration as well as at the exam centre premises.

Candidates must go to their respective seats as soon as the exam hall door opens. He / she can then login and read the instructions visible on the screen.

Candidates will be provided pen/ pencil and blank paper for rough work. They are instructed to write their name and roll number at the top of the given rough sheet. Candidates must return this rough sheet to the invigilator after the completion of the exam.

During the attendance time, candidates must put their signature and paste photograph at the mentioned space.

Candidates claiming PwD reservation must carry valid PwD certificate issued by the competent authority.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”