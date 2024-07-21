Jagan Metal Mart: Leading the Way in Retail 

Jagan Metal Mart, a leading retailer, is dedicated to providing premium products at affordable prices. Their mission is to offer everyday bargains, which has led to business expansion, including dealership outlets such as Voltas Beko, Kitchen Jewels, and IFB Point. Plans for a Repose mattresses outlet are underway, alongside expanding their plastic household articles manufacturing unit, ‘JV National Polymers,’ to 75,000 sq. ft. Additionally, they aim to open a 200,000 sq. ft. branch in Coimbatore.

The group of companies associated with Jagan Metal Mart includes Mahalakshmi Metal Mart, Jegan Metal Company, and JV National Polymers. These entities collectively contribute to the company’s overall success by diversifying their product offerings and strengthening their market presence.

A. Jaganathan, from Tirunelveli, started his entrepreneurial journey at 15, selling utensils and scraps on a bicycle in Gobichettipalayam in 1973. By 1983, he opened his first shop, which grew into Jagan Metal Mart, a leading retailer of electronics, furniture, and household items in the Erode district.

J. Balasingh, his son and Managing Director, joined the business in 2012. An MBA graduate, Balasingh diversified the company and opened a new 2.5-acre showroom in Gobi in 2018. Under his leadership, Jagan Metal Mart has received accolades from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Vivo.

Key team members include A. Kalidass (Manager, Mahalakshmi Metal Mart), S. Bahirathan (Manager, Jegan Metal Company), L. Mohanraj (Manager, JV National Polymers), and S. Ranjith Kumar (Manager, Jagan Metal Mart). Their diverse backgrounds and expertise have been instrumental in the company’s growth and success.

Jagan Metal Mart has a storied history marked by significant milestones that have contributed to its status as a leading retailer in the region. The journey began in 1983 when A. Jaganathan opened the first shop near the Gobichettipalayam bus stand with a team of 10 employees. This humble beginning laid the foundation for what would become a multifaceted enterprise. In 2005, Jagan Metal Mart expanded its operations by starting a plastic pot manufacturing unit, demonstrating a commitment to diversification and innovation. The year 2008 saw the establishment of a new showroom in Modachur, featuring two floors of retail space. By 2020, Jagan Metal Mart underwent a major renovation, resulting in a showroom that spans 100,000 square feet. This modern facility is one of the largest in West Tamil Nadu. In 2024, Jagan Metal Mart achieved another milestone by opening Erode District’s first VOLTAS branded showroom, along with its own premium brand showroom, “KITCHEN JEWELS.”

Established in 1973, Mahalakshmi Metal Mart specialises in purchasing, processing, and selling scrap materials. Located in Kalramani, Gobichettipalayam, and spanning 6 acres, the company deals in metals, paper, plastic, and other recyclable materials. What sets Mahalakshmi Metal Mart apart is its meticulous planning, execution, and hard work, which have driven its success in the scrap industry. The increasing demand for recycled materials has bolstered its business, positioning it as a key player in the market.

Since its establishment in 1983, Jagan Metal Mart has been a go-to destination for all consumer durables, from plastics and stainless steel articles to electronic goods. Operating in Modachur and Gobichettipalayam over a 1-acre range, the showroom offers a multi-brand umbrella for various appliances and furniture. The company works closely with leading manufacturers to extend product lines and tailor marketing strategies to meet regional customer needs, ensuring a customer- and supplier-centric retail experience.

Founded in 2003 and located in Vadugapalayam, Gobichettipalayam, Jegan Metal Company specialises in manufacturing high-quality aluminium vessels for modern kitchens. Covering 7,000 square feet, the company offers a variety of vessel sizes made from 100 per cent food-grade aluminium, ensuring durability and suitability for long-term and daily use. This focus on quality sets Jegan Metal Company apart from competitors.

JV National Polymers, established in 2017 in Rajan Nagar, Gobichettipalayam, specialises in household plastic products. Initially operating with three second-hand machines in an 8,000-square-foot facility, the company has grown to use six new machines due to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. JV National Polymers distinguishes itself by using high-grade materials to ensure the durability and reliability of its products, delivering superior service to its customers.

Customer Segments and Offerings:

Individuals or Families: Jagan Metal Mart caters to individuals and families who have recently purchased a home and are looking to furnish it. They offer a wide range of products to fit varied budgets, ensuring a mix of value and quality.

Schools and Colleges: Jagan Metal Mart provides a comprehensive selection of furniture and equipment, including wooden stools, almirahs, display boards, bookshelves, school chairs, tables, desks, filing cabinets, and magazine display racks. These products are designed to meet needs, ensuring durability and functionality.

Catering and Hotels: In the hospitality sector, Jagan Metal Mart offers high-quality catering equipment for cafes and restaurants, as well as ready-made and custom-made furniture for hotels.

Hospitals: Jagan Metal Mart supplies hospitals with essential furniture and equipment such as hospital beds, ward furniture, carts and stands, bedside tables, cabinets, and baby furniture.

Jagan Metal Mart is a leading retailer of electronics, offering a wide range of appliances, mobiles, and gadgets from renowned brands such as Yara, LG, Samsung, Voltas, Whirlpool, Haier, iPhone, Vivo, Pixel, and OnePlus. In addition to electronics, Jagan Metal Mart offers a diverse range of household utensils and plastic articles. They feature top brands like Arima, Aristo, Arttdinax, Luminarc, Crown, and Dace. The furniture segment at Jagan Metal Mart includes brands like Repose, VV National, Poppy, Nilkamal, Supreme, Coir On, and Peps. The grocery segment features brands such as Mr. Gold, Vega, Unilever, Milky Mist, Funskool, ITC, and Bexley. This diverse range ensures that customers have access to high-quality products for their needs.

Jagan Metal Mart prioritises connecting with customers on multiple levels, including onsite visits, doorstep delivery, and various e-business platforms. By listening to customer needs and tailoring their offerings accordingly, they build a loyal community. Their innovative approach is reflected in unique products like portable commode stools, inflatable lounge chairs, and portable air dryers.

To reach its target audience, Jagan Metal Mart leverages online shopping platforms and social media channels such as YouTube and Instagram. Their promotional strategy includes showcasing innovative and branded products and converting subscribers into customers through targeted electronic commerce efforts.

Looking ahead, Jagan Metal Mart aims to expand its business to nearby cities and towns, adding new consumer durables to cater to a broader customer base. A key strategic goal is to build a new high-end complex to attract both retail and premium customers, enhancing their shopping experience and solidifying their market presence.

Among their notable achievements, Jagan Metal Mart opened Erode district’s first VOLTAS branded showroom in Gobichettipalayam in June 2024. They are also launching their premium brand shop, “Kitchen Jewels,” the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, following similar stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Additionally, they will soon open an IFB Point retail outlet as part of their dealership network.

Jagan Metal Mart’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has positioned them in the retail industry, continuously striving to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Website: https://www.jaganmetalmart.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jaganmetalmart

