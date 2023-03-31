ISB scholarships make India’s #1 MBA more accessible for deserving students

March 31, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

The scholarship programmes at ISB have been set up through the support of ISB alumni, corporate donors, other philanthropic individuals and foundations, and the School’s own significant contributions. It is ISB’s endeavour to expand the quantum of the endowment that supports these programmes every year with a goal to bring a wider section of students in every class under the umbrella of the scholarships it offers. These scholarships aim not only to recognise merit and need among its students but also to foster diversity in the classrooms at ISB.

Commenting on his motivations for contributing towards instituting the Ramesh C Khanna Nurture India Scholarship, a need-based scholarship awarded to a Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) student who is the sole earning member of their family, Amit Khanna, an alumnus of the PGP Class of 2004 says, “ I find it extremely gratifying that this scholarship is able to positively influence the career courses of students who are meritorious enough to be in an ISB class by supporting them at a time when their need for financial assistance is critical. As an alumnus of ISB, it is all the more satisfying for me to be the bridge between deserving candidates and an institution that can offer them top-notch management education.”

Many of the scholarships at ISB are specifically aimed at women students, in line with the School’s commitment towards an equitable gender balance in its classrooms that will enable the emergence of more women leaders. In the words of Avanti Palekar, a recipient of the Bajaj Auto Scholarship from the PGP Class of 2023, “As a woman who grew up with low self-confidence and a constant fear of failure, I truly owe it to this scholarship for making me feel empowered and proud of my achievements. This year at ISB has enabled me to take more risks and explore new career choices.”

The School’s alumni have played a leading role in supporting the creation of several scholarships, some of which have offered significant financial aid to their beneficiaries and impacted the course of their careers considerably. Hear what Abhinav Tiwari, a recipient of the PGPMAX Class of 2012 Scholarship had to say about how it impacted his career choices.

The class that supports this scholarship said, “We established this scholarship with the School’s support because we wanted to help future generations of students benefit from an education at ISB in the same way that we did.” Listen to Isaac Rajkumar and Anurag Gupta from the class elaborate on their reasons for setting up the scholarship.

ISB is keen to partner with philanthropic-minded individuals and organisations to establish several more scholarships that can make quality management education accessible to an even wider section of students.

For details of how you can give to ISB, please visit: Give (isb.edu)

