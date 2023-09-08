  • Free look period: When you invest in a health insurance policy that covers vector-borne illnesses, you get a free look period of 15 days. This means you can return the policy within this tenure if it doesn’t work for you, after deduction of any applicable charges. *
  • Cashless coverage: One of the biggest advantages of getting a cover for vector-borne illnesses is the feasibility to avail cashless facility in network hospitals. This helps in ensuring peace of mind, while you focus on the recovery. *
  • Lifetime renewal: Such policies also have an option of lifetime renewal, which means you and your family will get protection from vector-borne illnesses in the long run. *
  • Floater policy: The best part is the insurance cover for vector-borne illnesses can be extended to parents, children and spouses through the floater policy. *
  • Sum Assured value: Under health insurance for vector-borne illnesses, policyholders can choose from a sum assured value between Rs 10,000 and Rs 75,000. *