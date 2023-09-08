September 08, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

After enduring the sweltering heat, the excitement to welcome the monsoon season is at its peak. Of course, the breeze that hits your face is refreshing. Plus, the sheer joy of admiring the beauty of rain while sipping on an aromatic cup of tea with pakoras and samosas with friends and family is unparalleled.

Unfortunately, this time of the year isn’t just rosy. It also invites several vector-borne diseases that can cause a dent in your physical and financial health.

That’s exactly why it is important to have health insurance that covers these illnesses. Before we delve into all the details, let’s first understand what vector-borne diseases are.

Understanding vector-borne illnesses

As the name suggests, these are infections that have blood-feeding arthropods like mosquitoes, ticks and fleas as carriers. Dengue, Malaria, Filariasis and Zika virus are some diseases that come under this category. Some of the most common symptoms of vector-borne illnesses include high fever, severe cough and cold, chills, sore muscles, headache, and skin rashes.

These illnesses can spread like wildfire in our country, largely due to the high density of the population and lack of hygiene. Often, procrastinating on treatment leads to many people passing away due to vector-borne illnesses every year. There are others who do not want to spend good money on treatment since medical costs can be high.

The silver lining is that you can protect yourself and your family by investing in a health insurance policy that specifically covers these vector-borne illnesses, particularly during the monsoon season. There are also certain insurance providers that offer specific medical insurance plans for illnesses like dengue and malaria. * Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under health insurance policy.

Protection from vector-borne illnesses

Of course, investing in a credible health insurance plan that covers vector-borne illnesses is a must, but it is also imperative to follow certain precautions to stay protected.

From covering your body and opting for full-length clothes like shirts, dresses and pants to avoiding dark colours and maintaining hygiene – make sure you go above and beyond to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Shutting windows and doors before sunset and applying mosquito repellents for added protection go a long way in keeping these illnesses at bay. Lastly, maintain a proper nutrient-rich diet that strengthens your immunity and helps in fighting potential infections.

On to health insurance – what are some of the advantages of purchasing health insurance cover for vector-borne illnesses? Let’s find out.

Benefits of investing in vector-borne insurance coverage

When you invest in a health insurance policy that covers vector-borne illnesses, you get a free look period of 15 days. This means you can return the policy within this tenure if it doesn’t work for you, after deduction of any applicable charges. * Cashless coverage: One of the biggest advantages of getting a cover for vector-borne illnesses is the feasibility to avail cashless facility in network hospitals. This helps in ensuring peace of mind, while you focus on the recovery. *

One of the biggest advantages of getting a cover for vector-borne illnesses is the feasibility to avail cashless facility in network hospitals. This helps in ensuring peace of mind, while you focus on the recovery. * Lifetime renewal: Such policies also have an option of lifetime renewal, which means you and your family will get protection from vector-borne illnesses in the long run. *

Such policies also have an option of lifetime renewal, which means you and your family will get protection from vector-borne illnesses in the long run. * Floater policy: The best part is the insurance cover for vector-borne illnesses can be extended to parents, children and spouses through the floater policy. *

The best part is the insurance cover for vector-borne illnesses can be extended to parents, children and spouses through the floater policy. * Sum Assured value: Under health insurance for vector-borne illnesses, policyholders can choose from a sum assured value between Rs 10,000 and Rs 75,000. *

Bajaj Allianz – your partner for good health

While there are several insurance providers today, it always helps to choose a company that has a long legacy and a proven track record. For instance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s M-Care health insurance policy offers protection from multiple vector-borne illnesses. The seven major diseases that are covered include dengue, malaria, filariasis, kala azar, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis and Zika virus. *

Here are some features of the M-care policy: *

● Flexibility in sum assured from Rs 10,000 to Rs 75,000

● Cashless claims

● Annual renewal as well as a renewal option

● Free look period of 15 days

● Coverage available for self, spouse, dependent children and dependent parents

● Entry age for self, spouse and dependent parents is 18 years and for dependent children is 0 days.

However, there are a few other things to keep in mind:

All the mentioned vector-borne illnesses have a 15-day waiting period after the commencement date of the policy.

If the policyholder purchases a policy after diagnosis of mentioned vector-borne illnesses, there is a waiting period of 60 days for the specific diagnosed condition. *

If an individual renews the health insurance policy within 60 days from the admission date of the paid claim, there’s a cooling-off period that is applicable for 60 days only for the diagnosed disease. However, no waiting period shall be applicable to the other vector-borne diseases. *

If a policyholder renews the policy after 60 days from the date of submission of the paid claim, there’s a fresh waiting period of 15 days for all the mentioned vector-borne illnesses. *

The last word

Often, we neglect a minor infection or a mosquito bite for it being trivial. But as they say, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Follow all the precautions during the monsoon season and opt for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s health insurance cover for vector-borne illnesses. Don’t let the fear of these illnesses ruin the joy of monsoon!

